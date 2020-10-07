Nathan Washam was on the Cover and Featured in the Colorado Edition of Top Agent Magazine

To be considered for a feature in Top Agent Magazine all professionals must go through a nomination and interview process. ALL Candidates are then evaluated based upon production, professionalism, as well as industry and community involvement. It is considered a privilege to be nominated as it speaks to a certain success level all real estate agents strive for. Top Agent has set itself apart as a trusted source of real estate information and inspiration. Nathan Washam is a stellar example of the kind of prominent leaders of real estate we are proud to feature in Top Agent Magazine.

To read the featured article https://topagentmagazine.com/top-real-estate-agents-incolorado/

"I feel so honored and blessed to be featured and on the cover of Top Agent Magazine. I truly love what I do and it's amazing to be acknowledged as and industry leader in the state of Colroado. While I so grateful for the career I have had in Real Estate, none of it would be possible without god and the support of my beautiful wife and family." For more information about Nathan Washam, please call 970-988-8295, email [email protected] , or visit https:// restaterealestate.com/ .

Contact:

Editor Top Agent Magazine

[email protected]

310-734-1440

SOURCE Restate Real Estate

Related Links

https://restaterealestate.com/

