Nathan Zielinski to Replace Tim Herriage as Host of Uncontested Investing

Senior Partnerships Coordinator Takes Over to Lead the Popular Podcast

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REI INK Magazine, a business publication for real estate investors, and RCN Capital, a leading nationwide private lender specializing in financing for real estate investors, have announced that after three successful seasons, host Tim Herriage will be leaving the popular collaborative podcast, Uncontested Investing. Following Tim's departure, RCN Capital's Senior Partnerships Coordinator, Nate Zielinski, will be stepping in as the new host for the show.

Tim's final episode and Nate's first episode of Uncontested Investing will air on Tuesday, February 27th. This unique episode format will mark the transition of hosts as well as recognize Tim's impact on the podcast and the real estate industry as a whole.

"Tim did an excellent job over the last few years. He was informative, funny, and had a great deal of passion about the real estate industry," said Robert Rakowski, the CEO of REI INK. He will be missed but I'm also very excited about Nate taking over the reins."

"I'm honored to take over as the new host of the Uncontested Investing Podcast," said Nate Zielinski, Senior Partnerships Coordinator. "Tim Herriage has been a great host for the past three seasons and has taught me a lot to prepare for my new role. I look forward to building on Tim's work on the podcast and inspiring our listeners through meaningful discussions with the top real estate professionals in the industry."

Uncontested Investing, presented by REI INK and sponsored by RCN Capital, was developed to provide actionable advice to individuals at any level looking to be successful in real estate. Nate will be picking up where Tim left off and inviting experienced real estate professionals to share their stories of success and failure in the industry.

New episodes of Uncontested Investing will be available every Tuesday at REI-INK.com/UncontestedInvesting, on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

About REI INK Magazine

REI INK is a business publication for serious real estate investors and service providers. As a comprehensive real estate investment publication, REI INK covers all types of real estate investments and topics, including single family, multifamily, commercial, alternative investing strategies, lending, acquisitions and dispositions, property management and more.

About RCN Capital

RCN Capital is a South Windsor, CT based national, direct, private lender. Established in 2010, RCN provides commercial loans for the purchase or refinance of non-owner occupied residential and commercial properties. The company specializes in new construction financing, short-term fix & flip and bridge financing and long-term rental financing for real estate investors. For more information on RCN Capital and RCN's loan programs, visit www.RCNCapital.com.

SOURCE RCN Capital