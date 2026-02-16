NATHAN'S FAMOUS ANNOUNCES OPENING OF NEW LOCATION IN TUCSON, ARIZONA

Iconic New York brand brings world-famous hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries and full fast-casual menu to Tucson

JERICHO, N.Y., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nathan's Famous, Inc., the American tradition serving New York favorites for more than 100 years, announces today the opening of its new location in Tucson, Arizona. Located at 628 North 4th Avenue, the new restaurant brings the Flavor of New York to the heart of Tucson, just steps from the University of Arizona and conveniently situated near the free 4th Street streetcar stop.

The new Tucson restaurant features Nathan's Famous' iconic menu items including its world-famous hot dogs and crinkle-cut fries, fresh Angus burgers, hand-breaded chicken sandwiches and chicken tenders and chicken wings, NY Cheesesteaks, and premium hand-spun shakes.

"We're proud to bring Nathan's Famous to Arizona," said Phil McCann, Vice President of Marketing at Nathan's Famous. "Tucson is a vibrant, energetic community and we are excited to partner with a passionate local franchisee to bring our iconic menu and the Flavor of New York to Arizona."

Full Menu Brings the Flavor of New York to Tucson

The Tucson location delivers Nathan's complete fast-casual experience. Guests can enjoy the brand's legendary all-beef hot dogs; crispy crinkle cut fries and a lineup of New York's finest fresh angus burgers. The menu also includes hand-breaded chicken sandwiches and tenders, chicken wings, the savory NY Cheesesteak and thick, premium shakes, offering something for families, students, and visitors alike.

Owner Michael Kramkowski has long been a driving force in the community for over 20 years. Michael is the owner of multiple properties in the area and has spent more than two decades cultivating and preserving the neighborhood's independent spirit. Michael intentionally pursued bringing an iconic national brand to Tucson that would complement the unique character of 4th Avenue while elevating local dining options.

"I wanted to bring a brand to Tucson that has a strong, authentic heritage," said Kramkowski. "Nathan's Famous is an American icon, and this location is the perfect fit – close to the University, accessible by streetcar and right in the middle of Tucson's most dynamic neighborhoods. We are excited to welcome the community in."

The restaurant's central location on North 4th Avenue makes it easily accessible for students, families and visitors exploring Tucson's historic and entertainment district.

About Nathan's Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ: NATH) is a Russell 2000 Company that currently distributes its products in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and 21 foreign countries through its product licensing activities, foodservice sales programs, and restaurant system. For additional information about Nathan's, please visit our website at www.nathansfamous.com.

