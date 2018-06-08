Nathan's Famous, Inc. Reports Year-End and Fourth Quarter Results

For the fifty-two weeks ended March 25, 2018:

Revenues increased by 8.3% to $104,201,000 , as compared to $96,256,000 during the fifty-two weeks ended March 26, 2017 ;

, as compared to during the fifty-two weeks ended ; Income from operations increased to $27,100,000 , as compared to $26,280,000 during the fifty-two weeks ended March 26, 2017 ;

, as compared to during the fifty-two weeks ended ; Adjusted EBITDA, as subsequently defined, increased to $29,115,000 as compared to $28,348,000 for the fifty-two weeks ended March 26, 2017 ;

as compared to for the fifty-two weeks ended ; Excluding the loss on debt extinguishment, impairment charge on long-lived assets and revaluation of deferred tax liabilities as described below, net income and earnings per diluted share, would have been $8,601,000 or $2.04 per share, as compared to $7,485,000 or $1.78 per share, for the fifty-two weeks ended March 26, 2017 ;

or per share, as compared to or per share, for the fifty-two weeks ended ; In connection with our refinancing of the 10.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2020, we recorded a loss on debt extinguishment of $8,872,000 , or $5,266,000 , net of tax, or $1.25 per diluted share. We expect the 6.6250% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 will lower our interest payments by $3,562,500 per annum;

, or , net of tax, or per diluted share. We expect the 6.6250% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 will lower our interest payments by per annum; Provision for income taxes was reduced by $245,000 or $0.06 per diluted share resulting from the revaluation of its deferred tax liabilities resulting from the effects of tax reform;

or per diluted share resulting from the revaluation of its deferred tax liabilities resulting from the effects of tax reform; Net income was $2,630,000 , as compared to $7,485,000 for the fifty-two weeks ended March 26, 2017 ; and

, as compared to for the fifty-two weeks ended ; and Earnings per diluted share, was $0.62 per share, as compared to $1.78 per share for the fifty-two weeks ended March 26, 2017 .

For the thirteen weeks ended March 25, 2018:

Revenues increased to $19,906,000 , as compared to $19,232,000 during the thirteen weeks ended March 26, 2017 ;

, as compared to during the thirteen weeks ended ; Income from operations was $4,546,000 , as compared to $4,671,000 during the thirteen weeks ended March 26, 2017 ;

, as compared to during the thirteen weeks ended ; Adjusted EBITDA, as subsequently defined, was $5,030,000 as compared to $5,117,000 for the thirteen weeks ended March 26, 2017 ;

as compared to for the thirteen weeks ended ; Excluding the impairment charge on long-lived assets, net income and earnings per diluted share, would have been $1,175,000 or $.28 per share, as compared to $729,000 or $0.17 per share, for the thirteen weeks ended March 26, 2017 ;

or per share, as compared to or per share, for the thirteen weeks ended ; Net income was $367,000 , as compared to $729,000 for the thirteen weeks ended March 26, 2017 ; and

, as compared to for the thirteen weeks ended ; and Earnings per diluted share, was $0.09 per share, as compared to $0.17 per share for the thirteen weeks ended March 26, 2017 .

The Company reported the following:

License royalties increased to $23,020,000 during the fifty-two weeks ended March 25, 2018 , as compared to $20,368,000 during the fifty-two weeks ended March 26, 2017 . During the fifty-two weeks ended March 25, 2018 , total royalties earned under the John Morrell & Co., agreement from the sale of hot dogs, increased 13.1% to $20,833,000 , as compared to $18,424,000 during the fifty-two weeks ended March 26, 2017 .

during the fifty-two weeks ended , as compared to during the fifty-two weeks ended . During the fifty-two weeks ended , total royalties earned under the John Morrell & Co., agreement from the sale of hot dogs, increased 13.1% to , as compared to during the fifty-two weeks ended . In the Branded Product Program, featuring the sale of Nathan's hot dogs to the foodservice industry, sales increased by 11.9% to $62,623,000 during the fifty-two weeks ended March 25, 2018 , as compared to sales of $55,960,000 during the fifty-two weeks ended March 26, 2017 . During the period, the volume of hot dogs sold increased 9.4% and our average selling price increased by approximately 1.8%. Income from operations from the Branded Product Program declined by approximately $788,000 for the fiscal 2018 period as compared to the fiscal 2017 period, primarily as a result of a significant increase in the cost of beef during May, June and July 2017 .

during the fifty-two weeks ended , as compared to sales of during the fifty-two weeks ended . During the period, the volume of hot dogs sold increased 9.4% and our average selling price increased by approximately 1.8%. Income from operations from the Branded Product Program declined by approximately for the fiscal 2018 period as compared to the fiscal 2017 period, primarily as a result of a significant increase in the cost of beef during May, June and . Sales from Company-operated restaurants were $14,085,000 during the fifty-two weeks ended March 25, 2018 , compared to $14,646,000 during the fifty-two weeks ended March 26, 2017 . Sales were impacted by unfavorable summer weather conditions during the fiscal 2018 period, especially at our main location in Coney Island that depends on beach traffic.

during the fifty-two weeks ended , compared to during the fifty-two weeks ended . Sales were impacted by unfavorable summer weather conditions during the fiscal 2018 period, especially at our main location in Coney Island that depends on beach traffic. Revenues from franchise operations were $4,473,000 during the fifty-two weeks ended March 25, 2018 , compared to $5,068,000 during the fifty-two weeks ended March 26, 2017 . Total royalties were $4,138,000 in the fiscal 2018 period compared to $4,290,000 in the fiscal 2017 period. Total franchise fee income was $335,000 during the fifty-two weeks ended March 25, 2018 compared to $778,000 during the fifty-two weeks ended March 26, 2017 . Forty new franchised outlets opened during the fifty-two weeks ended March 25, 2018 , including 16 international locations, and 19 Branded Menu Program outlets.

during the fifty-two weeks ended , compared to during the fifty-two weeks ended . Total royalties were in the fiscal 2018 period compared to in the fiscal 2017 period. Total franchise fee income was during the fifty-two weeks ended compared to during the fifty-two weeks ended . Forty new franchised outlets opened during the fifty-two weeks ended , including 16 international locations, and 19 Branded Menu Program outlets. Nathan's recognized excess tax benefits of $173,000 and $659,000 during the fiscal 2018 and fiscal 2017 periods, respectively, as a result of the tax benefits associated with stock compensation. The impact of the tax benefits reduced Nathan's tax rate by 4.2% and 5.6%, respectively, and increased earnings per diluted share by $0.04 and $0.16 , during the fiscal 2018 and fiscal 2017 periods, respectively.

and during the fiscal 2018 and fiscal 2017 periods, respectively, as a result of the tax benefits associated with stock compensation. The impact of the tax benefits reduced Nathan's tax rate by 4.2% and 5.6%, respectively, and increased earnings per diluted share by and , during the fiscal 2018 and fiscal 2017 periods, respectively. On November 1, 2017 , Nathan's issued $150.0 million 6.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 to fund the November 16, 2017 redemption of its $135.0 million 10.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2020. Nathan's incurred a loss on debt extinguishment associated with the refinancing of $8,872,000 . The Company also incurred additional interest expense of approximately $562,500 from the time the 2025 Notes closed until the time the 2020 Notes were redeemed. The Company expects to reduce its future cash annual interest expense by $3,562,500 per annum.

, Nathan's issued 6.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 to fund the redemption of its 10.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2020. Nathan's incurred a loss on debt extinguishment associated with the refinancing of . The Company also incurred additional interest expense of approximately from the time the 2025 Notes closed until the time the 2020 Notes were redeemed. The Company expects to reduce its future cash annual interest expense by per annum. On January 4, 2018 , we paid the $5.00 per share special cash dividend that was declared by the Board of Directors on November 1, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 22, 2017 .

Certain Non-GAAP Financial Information:

In addition to disclosing results that are determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America ("US GAAP"), the Company has provided EBITDA excluding (i) interest expense; (ii) provision (benefit) for income taxes and (iii) depreciation and amortization expense. The Company has also provided Adjusted EBITDA excluding (i) loss on debt extinguishment, (ii) impairment charge long-lived assets and (iii) share-based compensation that the Company believes will impact the comparability of its results of operations.

The Company believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors to assist in assessing and understanding the Company's operating performance and underlying trends in the Company's business because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are (i) among the measures used by management in evaluating performance and (ii) are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties as a common performance measure.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not recognized terms under US GAAP and should not be viewed as alternatives to net income (loss) or other measures of financial performance or liquidity in conformity with US GAAP. Additionally, our definitions of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may differ from other companies. Analysis of results and outlook on a non-US GAAP basis should be used as a complement to, and in conjunction with, data presented in accordance with US GAAP.

About Nathan's Famous

Nathan's is a Russell 2000 Company that currently distributes its products in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and fourteen foreign countries through its restaurant system, foodservice sales programs and product licensing activities. Last year, over 600 million Nathan's Famous hot dogs were sold. Nathan's was ranked #22 on the Forbes 2014 list of the Best Small Companies in America and was listed as the Best Small Company in New York State in October 2013. For additional information about Nathan's please visit our website at www.nathansfamous.com.

Except for historical information contained in this news release, the matters discussed are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are based on the current belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company's management. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include but are not limited to: the impact of our indebtedness, including the effect on our ability to fund working capital, operations and make new investments; economic; weather (including the impact on the supply of cattle and the impact on sales at our restaurants particularly during the summer months), and change in the price of beef trimmings; our ability to pass on the cost of any price increases in beef and beef trimmings; legislative and business conditions; the collectability of receivables; changes in consumer tastes; the status of our licensing and supply agreements, including the impact of our supply agreement for hot dogs with John Morrell & Co.; the ability to attract franchisees; the impact of the minimum wage legislation on labor costs in New York State or other changes in labor laws, including court decisions which could render a franchisor as a "joint employee" or the impact of our new union contracts; our ability to attract competent restaurant and managerial personnel; the enforceability of international franchising agreements; and the future effects of any food borne illness; such as bovine spongiform encephalopathy, BSE and e coli; and the risk factors reported from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

Nathan's Famous, Inc. Financial Highlights





Thirteen weeks ended Fifty-two weeks ended

Mar. 25, 2018

Mar. 26, 2017

Mar. 25, 2018

Mar. 26, 2017















Total revenues $ 19,906,000

$ 19,232,000

$ 104,201,000

$ 96,256,000















Income from operations (a) $ 4,546,000

$ 4,671,000

$ 27,100,000

$ 26,280,000















Income before provision for income taxes $ 1,228,000

$ 1,062,000

$ 4,112,000

$ 11,804,000















Net income $ 367,000

$ 729,000

$ 2,630,000

$ 7,485,000















Income per share:













Basic $ 0.09

$ 0.17

$ 0.63

$ 1.79 Diluted $ 0.09

$ 0.17

$ 0.62

$ 1.78















Weighted-average shares used in













computing income per share:













Basic 4,185,000

4,176,000

4,181,000

4,172,000 Diluted 4,228,000

4,217,000

4,221,000

4,206,000















Select Segment Information Revenues













Branded product program $ 11,882,000

$ 11,610,000

$ 62,623,000

$ 56,174,000 Product licensing 5,627,000

4,766,000

23,020,000

20,368,000 Restaurant operations 2,397,000

2,856,000

18,558,000

19,714,000 Corporate -0-

-0-

-0-

-0-















Revenues $ 19,906,000

$ 19,232,000

$ 104,201,000

$ 96,256,000 Income from operations (a) (c)













Branded product program $ 1,581,000

$ 1,921,000

$ 9,469,000

$ 10,257,000 Product licensing 5,581,000

4,721,000

22,838,000

20,186,000 Restaurant operations (479,000)

18,000

2,730,000

4,101,000 Corporate (b) (2,137,000)

(1,989,000)

(7,937,000)

(8,264,000)















Income from operations (a) (c) $ 4,546,000

$ 4,671,000

$ 27,100,000

$ 26,280,000

(a) Excludes interest expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, impairment charge long-lived assets, interest income, and other income, net. (b) Consists principally of administrative expenses not allocated to the operating segments such as executive management, finance, information technology, legal, insurance, corporate office costs, incentive compensation and compliance costs. (c) Excludes interest expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, interest income, impairment charge – long-lived assets and other income, net, which are managed centrally at the corporate level, and, accordingly, such items are not presented by segment since they are excluded from the measure of profitability reviewed by the CODM (Chief Operating Decision Maker).

Nathan's Famous, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA













Thirteen weeks ended

Fifty-two weeks ended



Mar. 25, 2018

Mar. 26, 2017

Mar. 25, 2018

Mar. 26, 2017











EBITDA















Net Income $ 367,000

$ 729,000

$ 2,630,000

$ 7,485,000



















Interest Expense 2,615,000

3,663,000

13,591,000

14,665,000



















Provision for income taxes 861,000

333,000

1,482,000

4,319,000



















Depreciation and amortization 297,000

292,000

1,352,000

1,297,000



















EBITDA $ 4,140,000

$ 5,017,000

$ 19,055,000

$ 27,766,000























































Adjusted EBITDA















EBITDA $ 4,140,000

$ 5,017,000

$ 19,055,000

$ 27,766,000



















Share-based compensation 100,000

100,000

398,000

582,000

Loss on debt extinguishment -0-

-0-

8,872,000

-0-



















Impairment charge long-lived assets 790,000

-0-

790,000

-0-



















Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,030,000

$ 5,117,000

$ 29,115,000

$ 28,348,000



























































