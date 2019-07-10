Nathan's Roof Repairs Inc Recognized as CertainTeed® Top North American Roofing Contractor

GLENN ALLEN, Va., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CertainTeed Corporation, a leading North American roofing manufacturer, honors Nathan's Roof Repairs Inc as one of its top North American roofing contractor partners for providing local homeowners with extended warranty coverage. As a credentialed CertainTeed SELECT ShingleMaster™ – a hard-earned designation only 2 percent of all contractors in North America attain – Nathan's Roof Repairs Inc has built a trustworthy reputation with homeowners throughout the Glenn Allen area by way of excellent service, reliable products and strong warranties.

"Nathan's Roof Repairs Inc is one of those contractors that go above and beyond to make sure homeowners are very satisfied with their work," said Jay Butch, director of contractor programs for CertainTeed. "They're exceptional in the industry, and should be applauded for their commitment to placing the homeowner first. Their commitment to quality and homeowner satisfaction aligns with our own, resulting in a great partnership."

As a SELECT ShingleMaster™, Nathan's Roof Repairs Inc is able to offer its customers SureStart™ Plus, the industry's most comprehensive extended warranty program. According to Butch, "SureStart Plus extends CertainTeed's traditional product warranty to cover full installation and materials in the case of a product defect, offering more peace of mind to the homeowner."

CertainTeed Roofing has a wide array of solutions that meet the needs of specific regions throughout the U.S. and Canada. To learn more about CertainTeed Roofing and additional product offerings, visit www.certainteed.com.

About CertainTeed

Through the responsible development of innovative and sustainable building products, CertainTeed®, headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, has helped shape the building products industry for more than 110 years. Founded in 1904 as General Roofing Manufacturing Company, the firm's slogan "Quality Made Certain, Satisfaction Guaranteed," inspired the name CertainTeed. Today, CertainTeed is a leading North American brand of exterior and interior building products, including roofing, siding, fence, decking, railing, trim, insulation, drywall and ceilings.

A subsidiary of Saint-Gobain®, one of the world's largest and oldest building products companies, CertainTeed has more than 6,900 employees and more than 60 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and Canada. The group had total sales of approximately $3.98 billion in 2018. www.certainteed.com .

SOURCE CertainTeed Corporation