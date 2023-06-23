Natharvest Introduces Sweet and Sour Stingless Bee Honey to North American Consumers

News provided by

Natharvest Global

23 Jun, 2023, 08:39 ET

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J., June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Natharvest Global is pleased to announce the launch of Sweet and Sour Stingless Bee Honey, now available to consumers in North America.

Stingless bee honey, renowned for its unique flavor profile, boasts a low sugar content and is enriched with phenolic acid, a potent antioxidant known for its health benefits. This multi-floral honey has low environmental contaminants, making it a perfect natural supplement for health-conscious individuals.

Continue Reading
Sweet and Sour Stingless Bee Honey by Natharvest, 3.5 oz (100 grams)
Sweet and Sour Stingless Bee Honey by Natharvest, 3.5 oz (100 grams)

A recent study by researchers at Queensland University in Australia uncovered the presence of trehalulose, a rare and healthy sugar with a low glycemic and insulinemic index. The low-glycemic index allows the sugar to absorb gradually into the bloodstream, preventing blood sugar levels from spiking.

Dan Sharif, CEO of Natharvest Global, expressed enthusiasm for introducing the Sweet and Sour Stingless Bee Honey to North American consumers. "We are excited to share our honey's delightful flavors and wellness advantages. Our stingless bee honey, sourced from the lush tropical rainforests of Borneo Island in Malaysia, offers a distinct combination of sweetness and tanginess," he stated.

Borneo Island is recognized for its pristine tropical rainforest, providing an ideal habitat for cultivating high-quality stingless bee honey. The island's rich biodiversity and natural splendor contribute to the exceptional characteristics of the honey.

Natharvest's Sweet and Sour Stingless Bee Honey, carefully sourced from trigona bees of the meliponini bee tribe, delivers a truly exquisite taste experience with its distinctive sweet and sour notes.

Unlike regular honey found worldwide, stingless bee honey originates from tropical and subtropical regions. Stingless bees, smaller in size compared to "apis mellifera," also known as the European or Western honey, produce a smaller quantity of honey, which they store in small round wax pots rather than honeycombs. It has a darker color and more moisture content.

Natharvest Global is committed to sustainable practices by sourcing honey from farms prioritizing ethical and responsible beekeeping methods.

Our stingless bee honey is free from artificial preservatives, flavors, colors, and additives. Just pure, delicious honey that's good for you and the environment. 

Natharvest's stingless bee Honey is available in two sizes: 100 gm (3.5 oz) and 250 gm (8.8 oz) glass bottles, elegantly packaged in white corrugated paper boxes.

Consumers can find Natharvest's stingless bee honey on Amazon and conveniently purchase it online through our website at https://www.natharvest.com

Natharvest Global welcomes inquiries from wholesalers and retailers interested in distributing this health-conscious product.

ABOUT
Natharvest Global, a member of the Specialty Food Association, is a food importer with a warehouse in Hillsborough, New Jersey. We curate minimally processed products with simple ingredients you can trust. Our priority is to source materials planted and harvested by small-scale farmers with sustainable practices. We assist farmers in maintaining regulatory and sustainability standards while helping increase their incomes by connecting them to the global marketplace.

CONTACT
Name: Dan Sharif
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 9089638111
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.natharvest.com

SOURCE Natharvest Global

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.