Natick Family Dental Gives Away Over $10,000 Worth of Dental Treatments

NATICK, Mass., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, December 18, 2020, the team at Natick Family Dental provided free care to over 50 underserved community members – offering everything from cleanings and fillings to dental extractions. Dentists, hygienists, and dental assistants from Natick Family Dental donated their time and resources to treat those in need. The event was held in our office, located at 14 West Central Street Natick, MA 01760.

According to Dr. Rachana Vora, General Dentist at Natick Family Dental:

"It was humbling to provide high-quality dental care and preventative screenings to underserved community members in the Greater Natick Area. Given the program's success, we are planning to continue offering it annually."

About Natick Family Dental

Located near Dover Massachusetts, Natick Family Dental has been serving patients in Natick, Dover, Sherborn, and surrounding areas since 1999. The multi-specialty dental clinic offers bridges, crowns, mouth guards, tooth extractions, bonding, TMJ, root canal therapy, teeth whitening, Invisalign, and dental implants. The dental office also provides emergency treatments such as chip/broken tooth, tooth pain, sensitivity, bleeding gums, swollen face, etc. For more information, please visit https://www.natickfamilydental.com/

