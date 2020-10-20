Natick Family Dental Offers Nitrous & Sedation Dentistry to help Patients overcome "Dental Phobia"

NATICK, Mass., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Natick Family Dental is pleased to introduce sedation dentistry into its practice.

Up to 30% of patients suffer from dental phobia – to the point where they avoid seeing a dentist and fail to receive preventive and routine care (DOCS Education). To significantly reduce, if not eliminate, the fear and anxiety associated with dental treatment, Natick Family Dental is now offering sedation dentistry.

Through a variety of oral sedatives (triazolam, lorazepam, and/or hydroxyzine), nitrous oxide (commonly referred to as "laughing gas"), and intravenous sedation, patients will feel sleepy and relaxed throughout their procedures. Rather than being "knocked out," this form of sedation allows them to remain responsive during the procedure but to have little-to-no memory of it. Patients' blood pressure and oxygen saturation are monitored throughout the entire process.

"The option to receive sedation has changed the lives of many of our patients – enabling them to overcome their dental fears and to have a positive clinical experience," says Dr. Rachana Vora, President of Natick Family Dental.

Natick Family Dental is a multi-specialty dental practice based in Natick, MA – serving neighboring communities of Wellesley, Framingham, Wayland, Needham, Ashland, Sherborn, Dover, Holliston, and Southborough. The team of X specialize in cosmetic, preventive, restorative, and protective dentistry. This includes smile design work, Invisalign clear braces, cleanings and teeth whitening procedures, fluoride applications, oral cancer screenings, implant restorations, crowns, bridges, veneers, sports guards, night guards, simple tooth extractions, root planing and scaling techniques, and complete and partial dentures. Natick Family Dental's team of professionals also treat dental emergencies and severe injuries. Patients have credited the doctors and staff for their attentiveness and warm approach to dental care – particularly for "removing the fear" that comes with visiting a dentist through gentle cleanings and clear communication. For more information, please visit https://www.natickfamilydental.com/

Since she obtained her DMD from Boston University in 2010, Dr. Rachana Vora has practiced general and family dentistry, including restorative, cosmetic, implant, and sedation dentistry. Board-certified, Dr. Vora boasts 15 years of clinical experience and has performed over 1000 sedation procedures.

