Natick Family Dental Performs All Dental Implant Procedures in One Convenient Location

NATICK, Mass., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Natick Family Dental is one of only a few dental offices state-wide to perform all dental implant procedures under one roof. Typically, it can take months to receive a dental implant because it requires a visit to an oral surgeon to place the implant and then a follow-up appointment with a dentist to cover the implant with a crown and abutment. This Natick-based periodontics office is able to place the dental implant, create a customized crown, and then fit it all from one location. For more information, visit https://www.natickfamilydental.com/.

Natick Family Dental uses state-of-the-art dental technology and materials to provide patients with top-notch dental treatments that also save them time. The office's implants are made from durable, yet lightweight, titanium to provide a permanent base for a replacement tooth. What's more, patients can have custom ceramic crowns made while they wait. Since Natick Family Dental crowns and implants pair perfectly, the office's patients are proud of their smiles and benefit from the highest-quality restorative treatments.

To ensure that everyone gets the beautiful smile they're looking for, Dr. Robert Cardales-Stearns and his team at Natick Family Dental provide superior care, engage in open communication, and offer a one-stop location for all implant and cosmetic dentistry needs.

About Natick Family Dental

Natick Family Dental is a top-rated dental practice that meets all of our patients' needs under one roof - from general, cosmetic, implant, and pediatric dentistry to sedation. By providing caring, comprehensive, and convenient dental care for your entire family, we create bright, beautiful smiles. The company proudly serves patients from Natick, Massachusetts, and all surrounding communities, including Sherborn, Dover, Wayland, Needham, Ashland, Holliston, Wellesley, Framingham, and Southborough. https://www.natickfamilydental.com/

