Natilus Debuts its New Passenger Aircraft "Horizon" to Decarbonize Global Commercial Aviation

Over the next two decades, market demand for passenger and freight aircraft will significantly outpace aircraft manufacturing capabilities. As global carriers aggressively pursue net zero targets, Natilus' BWB design offers exceptional aerodynamic efficiency and significantly more interior volume while burning 30% less fuel than the traditional tube-and-wing aircraft used in commercial aviation today.

"The commercial aviation industry is looking for real solutions to become more sustainable, more efficient, and more profitable. With the Horizon, we're introducing improved aviation economics that benefit the industry while helping safeguard our planet for future generations," said Aleksey Matyushev, CEO and co-founder of Natilus.

Delivering 40% greater volume in each aircraft compared to tube-and-wing configurations, the Horizon enables commercial airlines to deliver an improved flight experience with customizable cabin and seating layouts for up to 200 passengers. Offering significantly quieter operations than today's aircraft, the Horizon is designed to be compatible with existing gate operations and airport infrastructure at major airports.

Fitting the same payload class as the Boeing 737 and Airbus 320 narrowbody aircraft, the Horizon is forecasted to begin customer delivery in the early 2030s, timing that aligns with fleet purchasing decisions by commercial carriers to meet the airline industry's 2050 net-zero goals.

"Commercial aviation is on the brink of a transformative shift toward both greater efficiency and increased sustainability," stated Dennis Muilenburg, Chairman and CEO of New Vista Capital and former CEO of the Boeing Company. "The Natilus Horizon aircraft is poised to revolutionize fleet operations, enabling airlines to maximize capacity while delivering an elevated passenger experience."

The Horizon marks the second product introduced by Natilus following its regional cargo aircraft Kona, which is designed to bring the benefits of BWB technology to the commercial cargo industry. Kona remains on track for first customer delivery in the late 2020s.

About Natilus

Natilus is a San Diego-based company developing a family of hyper-efficient blended-wing-body (BWB) aircraft designed to transport people and cargo more sustainably and efficiently than ever before. Natilus's BWB aircraft unlock improved aviation economics by reducing fuel consumption by 30% while increasing payload capability by 40%. Founded in 2016, the Natilus team is comprised of innovators from General Atomics, Northrop Gruman, Skunkworks, SpaceX and Piper Aircraft. Learn more at natilus.co .

SOURCE Natilus