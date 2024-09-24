Nation Gathers to Celebrate Completion of National World War I Memorial

First Illumination of "A Soldier's Journey" sculpture and musical performances highlight ceremony

WASHINGTON, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the sun set on our nation's capital on Friday night Sept. 13, the National World War I Memorial's First Illumination ceremony brought to life "A Soldier's Journey," a striking new sculpture that tells the story of the United States at war. The installation of the 25-ton, 60-foot-long sculpture from acclaimed master sculptor Sabin Howard formally completed the memorial.

Newly unveiled sculpture “A Soldier’s Journey” completes the National WWI Memorial in Washington, D.C. (Doughboy Foundation- Theo Mayer)

The ceremony, hosted by the World War I Centennial Commission and the Doughboy Foundation , attracted VIPs and distinguished guests including Admiral Mike Mullen (ret.), a former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; retired United States Army general Barry McCaffrey; leaders of veterans service organizations; Allied nations ambassadors, and actor Kelsey Grammer. The general public viewed the ceremony on-site and at Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C. as well as across the country via livestream.

"Once upon a time in America 4.7 million American families sent their sons and daughters off to fight a war that would change the world, tonight we will honor them." said Dan Dayton, Executive Director of the U.S. World War 1 Centennial Commission. "But as the program unfolds, I'd like for you to think about one person that is important to you, one who has served our great nation in any way because 4.7 million is a statistic and one is a person. And we are here tonight to remember that person."

The poignant event featured performances from The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own" and a 20-member bugle corps in World War I era uniforms from the United States and Allied nations. The performances included a new fanfare composed for the occasion by Doughboy Foundation Executive Director Jari Villanueva, who is also responsible for the daily playing of Taps at the memorial.

One compelling moment that showcased the strength of our allies came when the bugle corps performed an international tribute with the playing of "Aux Morts," the French bugle call; "The Last Post," the British bugle call; and "Taps," the U.S. bugle call.

The First Illumination Ceremony, which began at dusk, culminated with a candle lighting ceremony to mark the permanent illumination of the National World War I Memorial. Now installed, "A Soldier's Journey" becomes the largest free-standing high-relief bronze sculpture in the Western Hemisphere. The awe-inspiring sculpture depicts five scenes and 38 larger-than-life-size human figures that tell the story of the United States through the experiences of a World War I soldier.

"This memorial is like a wedding ring. It is a symbol of honor and fidelity." Said Joe Weishaarr lead designer of the National WWI Memorial. "A commitment which has remained unbroken for over a century between this nation and those who served in the First World War.

The completion of the National World War I Memorial coincides with the sunsetting of the federally created World War I Centennial Commission on Sept. 30 and the handoff to the memorial's new stewards, the National Park Service and the Doughboy Foundation. The foundation along with the National Park Service become the new caretakers of the mission to ensure the nation continues to honor and remember those who served in World War I.

"This mammoth, epic, 60-foot bronze is about humans," acclaimed, master sculptor Sabin Howard said. "It is a memorial about us, 'We the people,'" he said. "It is a project that represents the everyman, the ones who make this country possible."

The memorial exists thanks to the support of the commission's donors. Several organizations donated more than $2.5 million including Pritzker Military Museum & Library, The Starr Foundation, Lilly Endowment Inc., and the Diana Davis Spencer Foundation.

After the First Illumination Ceremony on Friday night, Broadway star Melissa Errico performed during a VIP wrap party at The Hamilton, sponsored by Walmart. Nominated for a Tony Award for her role in the musical Amour as well as performing on Broadway in shows such as My Fair Lady as Eliza Doolittle, Irving Berlin's White Christmas, and Cole Porter's High Society, Errico performed iconic World War l songs and a sneak preview of The Story of the Rose, a World War I true story written into a musical that will be staged at the Kennedy Center in May 2025, a performance hosted by the Doughboy Foundation.

Throughout the weekend the Doughboy Foundation hosted a series of live performances and events at the memorial as part of WW1 Living History Weekend. Visitors learned about the impact of World War I on the United States through captivating historical presentations by World War I reenactors, including the famous Hello Girls, and displays of authentic WWI vehicles by the National WWI Mobile Museum.

To learn about the Doughboy Foundation's programs at the National World War I Memorial, including the playing of Taps every day at 5 p.m., interactive mobile apps, and upcoming events, please visit: https://doughboy.org/memorial/

To view the livestream of the September 14 "First Illumination" visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=75-d3sOGCRI

About World War I Centennial Commission

The U.S. World War I Centennial Commission established by Public Law 112-272, passed by the 112th Congress on January 14, 2013 and signed by the President on January 16, 2013, and further refined by Public Law 113-291, Subtitle J, Section 3091. The Commission's responsibilities included: planning, developing, and executing programs, projects, and activities to commemorate the centennial of World War I; encouraging private organizations and State and local governments to organize and participate in activities commemorating the centennial of World War I; facilitating and coordinating activities throughout the United States relating to the centennial of World War I; serving as a clearinghouse for the collection and dissemination of information about events and plans for the centennial of World War I; and developing recommendations for Congress and the President for commemorating the centennial of World War I. The Commission built the National World War I Memorial in Washington, D.C., with public and private contributions, in partnership with the Doughboy Foundation. The Commission will sunset at the end of FY24.

About the Doughboy Foundation

The Doughboy Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, supports and encourages planning and execution of programs, projects, and activities commemorating and educating the public on America's role in World War I, "The War that Changed the World." The Foundation encourages private & educational organizations, Federal, State, and local governments, and all individual Americans to Keep Faith with the American Doughboys and every American who served in World War I. The Foundation's three-fold mission: Commemorate the experience of those Americans who served; Honor the 4.7 million Americans who put on the uniform to answer the call of their country; Inspire 21st-century Americans and all future generations to learn about, remember, and understand how WWI transformed our country and the world. The Doughboy Foundation has worked in partnership with the U.S. World War I Centennial Commission to build the new National World War I Memorial in Washington, D.C. When the Centennial Commission sunsets the Doughboy Foundation will continue its mission of stewardship for the National World War I Memorial, and the remembrance of all those who served and sacrificed in World War I.

