Nation Lights Up Blue As 'STOMP Out Bullying' Kicks Off 15th Annual World Bullying Prevention Month In October

October is World Bullying Prevention Month, when students, schools and communities wear blue to help STOMP Out Bullying. Tweet this

"In response to all forms of bullying, we must end the hate and 'Change the Culture' together," noted Ross Ellis, CEO of STOMP Out Bullying. "We can only stop these cruel and violent behaviors through the promotion and practice of civility, diversity, equity, equality, inclusion, and unity."

In addition to schools across the country, dozens of landmarks and iconic buildings in the U.S. have signed on to light up blue or #BlueUp in support of the cause, including MetLife Stadium (NJ), NASCAR Hall of Fame (NC), Navy Pier in Chicago (IL), Niagara Falls (NY), and many more. Throughout the month, more organizations will pledge to #BlueUp, and all are encouraged to go blue or wear blue to send a message that bullying must end.

The month-long, anti-bullying movement kicks off at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 3, when California Pizza Kitchen (CPK), official pizza of the Los Angeles Dodgers, will welcome STOMP Out Bullying Youth Leaders to the field at the Dodgers' last game of the regular season. Youth Leaders Elena Pass Brown of New York, Kurtis Elfring of Arizona, Emma Farley of New York, and Jace Izuno of California will join CPK CEO Jim Hyatt in throwing out the game's first pitch in front of a sea of Dodger blue.

In addition, CPK has launched a nationwide fundraiser at all its U.S. locations, donating a percentage of sales during October to STOMP Out Bullying. Full details of the fundraiser are available through the earlier CPK announcement. CPK will join other U.S. landmarks in the #BlueUp lighting campaign, as five of its retail locations in California go blue with blue-lit exteriors.

Other landmarks and buildings participating in #BlueUp include: 35W Bridge (MN), Boston Harbor Hotel at Rowes Wharf (MA), Caesar's Superdome (LA), Delaware Legislative Hall (DE), Duke Energy Center (NC), Electric Tower (NY), FMC Tower (PA), Houston City Hall (TX), Miami Tower (FL), Mid-Hudson Bridge (NY), Nashville State Capitol (TN), Oklahoma City Sky Bridge (OK), One & Two Liberty Place (PA), Peace Bridge (NY), Tennessee Tower (TN), The Wheel at Island in Pidgeon Forge (TN), Willis Tower in Chicago (IL). For a full list and more information, visit STOMPoutbullying.org.

About STOMP Out Bullying

Created in 2005, STOMP Out Bullying™ is the leading national nonprofit dedicated to changing the culture for all students. It works to reduce and prevent bullying, cyberbullying, and other digital abuse, educates against homophobia, LGBTQ+ discrimination, racism and hatred, and deters violence in schools, online and in communities across the country. In this diverse world, STOMP Out Bullying promotes civility, inclusion, and equality. It teaches effective solutions on how to respond to all forms of bullying, as well as educating kids and teens in school and online. It provides help for those in need and at risk of suicide, and raises awareness through peer mentoring programs in schools, public service announcements by noted celebrities, and social media campaigns.

For Media Inquiries Only

Jessica del Mundo: [email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE STOMP Out Bullying

Related Links

http://www.stompoutbullying.org

