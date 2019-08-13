nation.academy Names SquadLocker as Exclusive Partner to Provide adidas Equipment and Merchandise

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- nation.academy, which is developing 50 multisport facilities around the country over the next 10 years, today announced it has entered into an exclusive retail relationships with SquadLocker, the nation's leading one-stop-shop athletic apparel dealer, to provide its staff, players, parents and fans adidas equipment and merchandise for its multisport academy that includes Basketball, Volleyball, Soccer (futsal), eSports and Sport Performance.

SquadLocker's unique online retail solution allows nation.academy to produce new equipment and merchandise in real time. As part of the relationship, SquadLocker will become a commercial partner of nation.academy. nation.academy will promote SquadLocker as part of its multisport facility marketing at 2020 National Qualifiers.

"To support such a prestigious program as nation.academy is a real honor for the team here at SquadLocker. Knowing we are improving their operational efficiencies so their staff can invest more of their time in player development allows all of us to fulfill our ultimate goal," noted Gary Goldberg Founder and CEO.

"SquadLocker gives us the flexibility to support our adidas partnership by enabling us to produce real time official equipment and merchandise for our community. We don't have to wait for a 3rd party to 'build' our stores or let us know what's available in stock. We can do it anywhere, anytime from any device!" said nation.academy Club Director Jaime Shamis.

about SquadLocker

Whether you have one team or 100, one player or 1,000, SquadLocker makes it easy to outfit any team or organization in two weeks or less. SquadLocker's instant online stores that never close serve up over 60,000 options from the world's best apparel and gear brands, decorated with your specific logos. Every store merchandising and logo design is custom and free. Every order is processed individually with no minimums. SquadLocker has forever changed the way Commissioners, Athletic Directors, Coaches, Parents, Captains and Club Leaders manage their group's decorated apparel and gear needs.

about nation.academy

nation.academy (a dba of dot academy llc) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sport Venture Group. Its mission is to become a national academy brand by developing 50 multisport facilities around the country over the next 10 years whose players, parents and staff are committed to training and competing at the highest level possible at all times. The club started with volleyball as charleston.academy in 2019 season and expects to add Basketball, Soccer and eSports in 2020.

Media Contacts: Public Relations

pr@nation.academy





Peter Collins

(908) 499-1200





Gary Goldberg

SquadLocker

(401) 263-6495

SOURCE SquadLocker

Related Links

https://nation.academy

