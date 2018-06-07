National 4-H Council Chief Marketing Officer Artis Stevens Named 2018 National Nonprofit Marketer of the Year

The award, which recognizes one national nonprofit marketer annually for their extraordinary leadership and achievement in the field of nonprofit marketing, is the highest honor bestowed by the AMA/AMAF on nonprofit marketing professionals. Stevens will receive his award during the annual AMA Nonprofit Marketing Conference in Washington, DC, July 16-18.

"Through his time at National 4-H Council, Artis Stevens has led the revitalization efforts of the organization and has proven himself as a leader in the industry," says Julie Schnidman, Director of Strategic Alliances and Foundation Relations at the AMA. "The American Marketing Association Foundation is proud to recognize Artis for the recent transformation of his organization and the impact his work continues to have on the nonprofit field."

Under Stevens' leadership, 4-H has revitalized its 100-year-old brand image to capture the modern organization it has become, reaching nearly six million youth a year across programming in STEM education, civic engagement, healthy living and agriculture. Working in partnership with the 4-H system, Stevens developed and implemented a marketing strategy that leveraged the power of 4-H's 25 million alumni to drive brand relevance while exponentially increasing revenue and reach. He united 4-H's historically decentralized and complex program delivery of 110 universities, over 3,000 local field offices, as well as 4-H's government partner, the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, to lay the groundwork for multiple successful brand campaigns, new strategic partnerships, innovative field marketing programs and many more initiatives.

Prior to joining National 4-H Council, as the national vice president for Marketing, Strategy & Operations at Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA), Stevens helped spearhead BGCA's new tagline and largest brand awareness campaign launch in its history—Great Futures Start Here. He also led the marketing strategy to increase BGCA's brand recognition, which generated $15 million in cause and marketing related revenue.

"I'm thrilled and honored to receive this recognition. It represents the incredible efforts of the 4-H system to evolve an organization that has been critical in empowering millions of young people with the skills needed to succeed in life and career for over 100 years," says Stevens. "With the invaluable support of Cooperative Extension's 4-H program, partners, alumni, field offices and other key stakeholders, 4-H will continue to pursue its cohesive '4-H Grows' marketing strategy with an unwavering focus on those we aim to serve—the country's next generation of true leaders."

About 4-H

As the nation's largest youth development organization, 4-H grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for career tomorrow. 4-H programs empower nearly six million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. In the U.S., 4-H serves every county and parish through our network of 110 universities and more than 3,000 local offices. Globally, 4-H collaborates with independent programs to empower one million youth in 50 countries. The research-backed 4-H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs. 4-H is led by a unique private-public partnership of universities, federal and local government agencies, foundations and professional associations. National 4-H Council is the private sector, non-profit partner of the Cooperative Extension System and 4-H National Headquarters located at the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) within the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Learn more about 4-H at www.4-H.org, find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/4-H and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/4H.

About American Marketing Association (AMA)

The AMA is trusted by nearly 1.3 million marketing and sales professionals a year worldwide. It has more than 70 professional chapters and over 350 collegiate chapters throughout North America and select international locations. The American Marketing Association (AMA) is the largest marketing association in the world. AMA serves organizations and individuals who practice, teach and study marketing across the globe. It serves as a forum for connecting like-minded individuals to foster knowledge sharing and relationship building; to be a trusted resource for marketing information, tools, education and training; and to advance marketing practice and thought leadership. For more information about the AMA, visit http://www.ama.org or follow the latest AMA news at @AMA_Marketing.

About the American Marketing Association Foundation

The American Marketing Association Foundation (AMAF) champions individual marketers who are making an impact in our profession and community. We recognize marketing visionaries who have elevated the field, and we support the next generation of marketers who will transform the profession.

The AMAF is the philanthropic arm of the American Marketing Association—the largest community-based marketing association in the world dedicated to discovering what's coming next in the industry. The AMA has a community of local chapters in more than 70 cities and 350 college campuses throughout North America. We're home to award-winning content, PCM® professional certification, premiere academic journals, and industry-leading training events and conferences.

To learn more, visit www.ama.org or ama.marketing/foundation.

