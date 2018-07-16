National Academy of Inventors Launches Global Academic Inventor Network

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Academy of Inventors (NAI) today announced the launch of the Global Academic Inventors Network (GAIN). GAIN is an international mentoring platform exclusively available to academic inventors.

NAI President Paul R. Sanberg first announced the concept of a global network at the NAI's Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C. in April 2018.

"It is our hope that this network helps ease the process for emerging inventors as they take an initial idea through the entire discovery process and, then, licensing and commercializing that technology for the benefit of society," Sanberg said.

GAIN is one of a number of initiatives that the NAI has announced in 2018. The platform is engineered to make it easy for inventive students and faculty to connect, while giving them the tools, automation and security to bring the global invention community together and drive innovation.

"The Global Academic Inventors Network is a unique platform that will allow us to bridge the perceived gaps between NAI membership levels and foster a community spirit of innovation and collaboration," said Dr. Karen J.L. Burg, member of the NAI Board of Directors. "By connecting early-career innovators with world-renowned and seasoned inventors, the NAI furthers its mission to educate and mentor students and junior professionals."

For a limited time, NAI Sustaining Member Institutions, Chapters and Fellows will receive exclusive priority access to join GAIN. Following the initial launch stage, the NAI will open the platform to the entire NAI community.

The National Academy of Inventors is a member organization comprising U.S. and international universities, and governmental and non-profit research institutes, with over 4,000 individual inventor members and Fellows spanning more than 250 institutions worldwide. It was founded in 2010 to recognize and encourage inventors with patents issued from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, enhance the visibility of academic technology and innovation, encourage the disclosure of intellectual property, educate and mentor innovative students, and translate the inventions of its members to benefit society. The NAI publishes the multidisciplinary journal, Technology and Innovation.



www.academyofinventors.org

