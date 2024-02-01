National Academy of Medicine Member New President of The Obesity Society

President-Elect, Governing Board, Nominations Board Members Elected

ROCKVILLE, Md. , Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A member of the National Academy of Medicine is the new president of The Obesity Society (TOS), the organization announced today.

Jamy Ard, MD, FTOS, is professor in the Departments of Epidemiology and Prevention and Internal Medicine and vice dean of Clinical Research at Wake Forest University School of Medicine in Winston-Salem, N.C. He also co-directs the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Weight Management Center, where he oversees medical weight management programs.

"I am honored to serve as president of TOS during such a transformative time in the field of obesity. The advances we are seeing in the science of obesity across the translational spectrum are truly remarkable, and our membership is helping to drive a lot of that discovery and innovation. I feel extremely lucky to serve in this role at this time," said Ard.

Ard explained that the Society is poised to see significant growth and has opportunities to lead on the global stage during the next few years. To help achieve that vision, the Society's Executive Committee has defined three goals for 2024. The goals include increasing membership, increasing the value of membership and meeting fundraising goals.

"This will take coordinated efforts across the various committees, sections and individual members within TOS, but we see all of these goals as very achievable," said Ard.

During his presidency, Ard will also play a role in ObesityWeek® 2024, the Society's annual meeting scheduled for Nov. 2–6, in San Antonio, Texas. The theme for this year's meeting is "Advancing Equitable Care." The focus will be on highlighting how we can improve health equity through reducing bias and stigma and bringing forward scientific evidence that can improve health for all.

"Our program will cover the incredible work of TOS in improving health care quality and patient outcomes in obesity," said Ard.

Before being elected as president, Ard served as president-elect of TOS and chair of the Society's Awards Committee. He earned his medical degree from Duke University Medical Center in Durham, N.C.

Marc-André Cornier, MD, FTOS, is the new president-elect. Cornier is professor of medicine, James A. Keating Endowed Chair in Diabetes and director of the Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolic Diseases at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Three new members were elected to the Society's Governing Board.

William Troy Donahoo, MD, FTOS, clinical professor and chief of the Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism at the University of Florida, Gainesville, is the new Clinical Practice representative on the Society's Governing Board. Emma Adriana Chávez Manzanera, MD, PhD, Instituto Nacional de Ciencias Médicas Y Nutrición Salvador Zubirán, is the Society's At-Large Mexico representative. Blandine Laferrère, MD, PhD, a professor of medicine at Columbia University in New York will serve as the At-Large representative on the Society's Governing Board.

Caroline M. Apovian, MD, FTOS, professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and co-director of the Brigham and Women's Hospital Center for Weight Management and Wellness in Boston, Mass., and Amanda Velazquez, MD, DABOM, assistant professor of medicine and surgery and director of Obesity Medicine at the Center for Weight Management and Metabolic Health at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, Calif., were both elected to the Society's Nominations Board.

The officers and nominations board members started their new roles on Jan. 1, 2024.

