National Accounting Firm TYS, LLP Merges with San Francisco-Based Lefkowitz & Company LLP

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National accounting firm TYS, LLP (TYS) is pleased to announce that it finalized a merger with Lefkowitz & Company LLP on January 1st. TYS, a full-service tax, accounting, and business consulting firm will welcome David L. Lefkowitz and Lori Lefkowitz as Partners, along with four other employees. The combined firm will operate under the TYS name.

"I was once told by a friend and client, 'Bigger is not always better, but better is almost always bigger," said Glen A. Thomas, TYS Partner and Co-Founder. "At TYS, we've always believed in being better. The merger with Lefkowitz clearly makes us bigger. The addition of David, Lori, and their team increases our service offerings, broadens our human capital, extends our geographic reach and brings new clients. Simply put, the merger with Lefkowitz & Company makes TYS better."

Along with Christopher York and Tim Shortsleeve, Thomas founded the firm in 2010, and set out to create a new brand of accounting firm, ending the constraints of traditional CPA firms.

Within their new construct, a new culture was formed. The professionals at TYS phased out the antiquated notion of focusing on the billable hour. Instead, employees are client-centric and engaged in constantly improving TYS. By offering quality benefits and supporting work/life balance, the founders believe employees are able to better serve clients. The employees agreed — in 2019, the firm was named one of the Top 100 Accounting Firms to Work For by Accounting Today.

When looking to expand its roster of talent during a merger, finding a CPA firm with a similar culture and work philosophy was important. The Lefkowitz team fits culturally while also bringing new skill sets to the table.

"We have a great team and great clients. With these clients comes great amounts of work. We realized we needed to make a change when our client commitments increased, and we weren't able to deliver. We owe it to our staff, our clients, and business to bring these two firms together," said Lori Lefkowitz.

"TYS puts people first and doesn't discriminate about who should be 'sitting at the table' as long as they're active contributors. That's what we want, too. The holistic and practical approaches that both firms bring is what sets us apart from the others."

With the merger, TYS office locations will include Rochester, New York, Summerville, SC and Miami, Florida, as well as two California offices in San Francisco and Walnut Creek. The expert team of accounting specialists, tax planners, business advisors, audit specialists, and bookkeepers, now serves more than 1200 clients across the country.

