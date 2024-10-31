National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC) Includes Bioimpedance Spectroscopy in Latest Breast Cancer Care Standards

ImpediMed's SOZO® Digital Health Platform Aligns with Updated Survivorship Standard, Marking a Milestone in Lymphedema Management

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ImpediMed, a leader in medical technologies to clinically monitor and manage fluid and body composition, today announced the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NABPC) has updated its 2024 accreditation standards and, for the first time, these standards include lymphedema prevention programs utilizing bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) as an evidence-based guideline for managing lymphedema. As a pioneer in the field of lymphedema detection and monitoring, ImpediMed offers the only FDA-cleared BIS technology for the clinical assessment of breast cancer-related lymphedema (BCRL) –– the SOZO® Digital Health Platform.

The NAPBC is a quality program of the American College of Surgeons, and the NAPBC-accredited programs must understand, implement, and demonstrate compliance with accreditation standards outlined in Optimal Resources for Breast Care. To maintain accreditation, centers must monitor their compliance with these standards and prepare for onsite review every three years. The 2024 Standards focus on the entire patient care journey from screening and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship, with an emphasis on providing value-based multidisciplinary care.

The updated NABPC Standard for Survivorship specifies that NABPC-accredited programs must use evidence-based guidelines to manage survivorship. Examples include, but are not limited to:1

Referral to outpatient rehabilitation for evaluation and treatment of lymphedema, as needed.

Use of a lymphedema prevention program, including regular symptom assessment and clinical evaluation using objective measurements, such as bioimpedance spectroscopy.

"As Breast Cancer Awareness month wraps up, it's especially noteworthy that the NABPC's accreditation standards now recognize BIS as a hallmark of top-tier lymphedema care," said Dr. Parmjot Bains, Managing Director and CEO of Impedimed. "This isn't just an acknowledgement of the impact of BIS technology—it's a beacon of hope for breast cancer survivors everywhere. By including BIS, the NABPC—whose standards are penned by leading U.S. breast cancer experts—is sending a powerful message. They're not just influencing clinicians and healthcare facilities; they're reshaping the landscape of patient care, pushing this innovative approach closer to becoming the gold standard in survivorship support."

Lymphedema, a disabling swelling that is a common consequence of cancer treatment, poses significant challenges in healthcare. According to the American Cancer Society, 58% of cancer patients diagnosed with breast cancer, melanoma, or pelvic area cancers are at risk for developing limb lymphedema. For breast cancer patients specifically, this risk can escalate depending on the type of treatment received. BIS is a groundbreaking technology that is revolutionizing lymphedema care that offers a noninvasive, quick, and highly sensitive method for detecting fluid changes in the body. By sending a small electrical current through the body and measuring the resistance, BIS can identify subclinical lymphedema long before visible symptoms appear – critical for preventing the progression to chronic lymphedema, enabling timely intervention and better outcomes.

ImpediMed's platform is broadly accepted and recognized for effective and accurate screening of lymphedema, with U.S. health insurers now providing coverage for over 146 million covered lives.

To access the full Optimal Resources for Breast Care (2024 Standards) visit the American College of Surgeons' website.

1Used with permission of the American College of Surgeons, Chicago, Illinois. The original source for this information is the American College of Surgeons. Content does not reflect the views or interpretations of the American College of Surgeons.

About ImpediMed

ImpediMed is a leading global medical technology company that designs and manufactures medical devices that employ bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) technology for use in the noninvasive clinical assessment and monitoring of fluid status and tissue composition in patients. The company consistently drives innovation, directing its primary efforts toward addressing the specific challenges and devastating burden of secondary lymphedema with a focus on breast cancer-related lymphedema (BCRL). With its SOZO® Digital Health Platform and L-Dex®, ImpediMed is the only company to offer an FDA-cleared technology that uses BIS and is setting new standards in early detection and management of BCRL. For more information, please visit www.impedimed.com .

About SOZO Digital Health Platform

SOZO, the world's most advanced, non-invasive bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) device, delivers a precise snapshot of fluid status and tissue composition in less than 30 seconds. Using ImpediMed's BIS technology, SOZO measures 256 unique data points over a wide spectrum of frequencies from 3 kHz to 1000 kHz. Results are available immediately online for easy data access and sharing across an entire healthcare system. The FDA-cleared, CE-marked and ARTG-listed digital health platform aids in the early detection of secondary lymphoedema, provides fluid status for patients living with heart or renal failure, and can be used to monitor and maintain overall health – all on a single device.

