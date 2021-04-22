National Action Task Force: Minnesota Restaurant Owner Defies Governor's Emergency Order, Turns The Tables And Sues Governor Walz And Multiple Others In Their Personal Capacity

ALBERT LEA, Minn., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In this small southern Minnesota town, bistro owner 56-year-old Melissa Hanson continues to defy Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's November emergency powers Executive Order, which prohibited restaurants and bars from offering food and beverages indoors. In open defiance of what she says is clearly an illegal order, the state of Minnesota has unloaded a barrage of legal attacks against Hanson in an apparent attempt to make an example of her. The only problem is that, in the face of nine criminal charges, threatened suspension of business licenses, imposition of heavy fines and more, Hanson claims that the only criminals involved in this case are the state actors who have denied her due process every step of the way and she is setting the record in the court to prove it. When the court set a bail hearing in a criminal case brought forth by Albert Lea City Attorney Kelly Martinez, the court never issued a summons to appear and thus Hanson failed to appear which triggered a warrant being issued for her arrest. Hanson has offered to turn herself in conditional upon the Sheriff proving that the warrant is lawful and that the court has jurisdiction which has been challenged. Sheriff Freitag has not responded and Hanson remains at large. "I do not intend to submit myself to arrest on account of a fraudulent warrant," Hanson wrote the court last month. For the first time since the arrest warrant was issued, Melissa Hanson speaks out in this interview with National Action Task Force National Director Mark Emery LINK HERE .

Hanson is now going on the offensive to expose what she calls the corruption of the court and is suing the judge, Governor Walz, the city of Albert Lea, the city prosecutor Kelly Martinez, and others involved for their complicity in what she alleges as corrupt criminal activity and abuse of power, which are outlined in some detail in this interview.

Hanson says the matter is one of Constitutional rights and that she is fighting, not only for herself but for others across the nation. Hanson is seeking a sum total of monetary damages totaling nearly $200 million.

Contact: Tom Letizia [email protected]

702-545-8777

SOURCE National Action Task Force