National Advanced Mobility Consortium (NAMC) Board of Directors Elect New President and Vice President

Most Directors on NAMC's board are elected from their membership of over 300. Ladika was elected to serve in Fall 2016 as the Non-profit representative and has served as Vice-President before being elected as President (term expires 2019). Mulrenin was elected in Fall 2017 to serve as the Senior Executive, Vehicles representative and is now chosen to serve as Vice-President (term expires in 2020).

"Mr. Ladika has shown great leadership as Vice President," said Mr. Rick Jarman, Chairman of the BOD and President & CEO of the National Center for Manufacturing Sciences. "Further, Mr. Mulrenin has been highly engaged in the consortium for years, we look forward to their leadership towards NAMC's strategic goals and objectives."

NAMC's mission is providing the Government with quality access to the broadest population of U.S. ground vehicle systems (GVS), and support system technology developers in a competitive environment; working in partnership with the Government to implement refined business processes and tools, streamlining project contract administration; and expediting the innovation, development, and production of GVS capabilities for U.S. warfighters.

"The NAMC is considered the largest and most comprehensive mobility consortium in the industry," said Ladika. "It is my honor to volunteer my services to solidify NAMC's vision of being recognized as the go-to entity and most effective means to conduct research, development, prototyping and production for manned and unmanned autonomy-enabled military GVS and related technologies in the U.S."

"I have been impressed with the NAMC track record of successfully applying non-traditional defense contractor solutions to the needs of the Warfighter," said Mulrenin. "I am honored that my peers on the Board have elected me to this leadership position, and I look forward to contributing my talents to the future of the consortium."

The NAMC, a non-profit 501c3 corporation, formed in July 2014, operates under a section 815 Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) with the Department of Defense and managed out of the Acquisition Management Office at the Detroit Arsenal. www.NAMConsortium.org.

