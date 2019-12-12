National Advertising Review Board (NARB) of the BBB National Programs Announces its Distinguished 2020 NARB Panel Members from Leading Companies, Advertising Agencies, and Universities
Dec 12, 2019, 12:12 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BBB National Programs, Inc. (BBB NP) is pleased to announce the 2020 National Advertising Review Board (NARB) Panel Members for 2020. The NARB Panel Members are selected for their standing and expertise in the advertising field to serve with the advertising industry's only peer-review organization.
NARB is the appellate body for the advertising industry's program of self-regulation. Parties to a National Advertising Division (NAD) matter may appeal (or, in the case of the challenger, petition for a right to appeal) the decision to a five-member NARB panel for an independent review.
For 2020, NARB Panel Members will be made up of 87 distinguished leaders from three different categories: (i) national advertisers (49), (ii) advertising agencies (26), and (iii) public members (academics and other members of the public sector) (12). Each appellate panel consists of five members from the NARB pool with three national advertising representatives, one agency representative, and one public sector representative.
NARB Panel Members are nominated for their stature and experience in their respective fields. Nominations are primarily made by the BBB National Programs, Inc., Association of National Advertisers, American Association of Advertising Agencies, and American Advertising Federation. The initial term is two years, and each member is eligible to be re-appointed for two additional two-year terms.
Due to a rise in the number of appeals in the last few years, NARB has increased the number of NARB Panel Pool Members in 2020 from 71 to 87. Even with the recent increases in appeals, 85 percent of NAD decisions are not appealed.
NARB provides for industry peer review of NAD decisions, helping to promote the voluntary compliance that is a pillar of industry self-regulation. Five-member NARB panels are convened to review disputed decisions of NAD and Children's Advertising Review Unit (CARU). NARB panelists examine the record of NAD or CARU proceedings and make determinations as to the truth and accuracy of the advertising claims at issue. More information about the NARB process is here.
"NARB's reputation and standard of excellence is well-known in the advertising industry and our 2020 NARB Panel is no exception," said Eric D. Reicin, President and Chief Executive Officer of BBB National Programs, Inc. "The advertising landscape is evolving. In this dynamic environment, the self-regulation work of the NARB is essential to creating a more trusted and safer marketplace for business and consumers."
"I am honored to be the Chair of NARB and proud of the work this group accomplishes to ensure the success of self-regulation of the advertising industry," said Kenneth A. Plevan, NARB Chair. "Helping to maintain an advertising environment where trust exists between business and consumers is an important endeavor and I am eager to continue this work."
Following is the list of new NARB Panel Members for 2020:
2020 NARB - Public Members
Jenny Buschhorn, Assistant Professor of Practice
Texas State University
Allen Garcie, MFA, Associate Professor of Digital Arts
Louisiana State University Shreveport
Tim Hendrick, Associate Professor, Advertising
San Jose State University
2020 NARB - Agency Members
Wendy Aldrich, EVP, Managing Partner
Universal McCann
Michael Bassik, Chief Executive Officer
Yes and Company
Laura Jean Bracken, President/COO
Palisades
Dean Broadhead, CEO
Broadhead.
Brad Casper, CEO
OH Partners
Krista Nicholson, President
Motive
Mona Patel, Founder
Motivate Design
Tom Stein, Chairman and Chief Client Officer
Stein IAS
2020 NARB Advertiser Members
Homi Battiwalla, Senior Director of Marketing Capabilities
PepsiCo Global
Stuart Burkhoff, Senior Director, Media Strategy and Planning
Altice USA
Amy Bytell, Senior Marketing Manager, Media
Subway
Jason Chebib, Vice President, Planning and Insights
Diageo
Olivier Fleurot, Ph.D., Vice-President, Research, Development & Engineering
SC Johnson
Linda Gharib, Director, Marketing Communications & Media - Legal & Regulatory U.S.
Wolters Kluwer
Daniel Glantz, Advertising & Sponsorship
AIG
Jodi Harris, Vice President, Marketing Culture and Learning
Ab-InBev/Anheuser-Busch
Lee Hsieh, Sr. CX Journey Manager
Reckitt-Benckiser
Renee Milliaressis, Chief Media Officer
Colgate-Palmolive
Justin Parnell, Senior Director, OREO
Mondelez International, Inc.
Lauren Radcliffe, VP, Media and Acquisition
E*TRADE Financial Corp.
Jack Teuber, Creative Leader
PwC
Doug Zarkin, Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer
Pearle Vision
Following is the list of NARB Panel Members who will continue their service in 2020:
Continuing NARB Panel Public Members
Oscar Chilabato, Associate Professor
Johnson & Wales University
Steven R. Hall, Senior Lecturer
University of Illinois
Scott Hamula, Associate Professor and Chair Strategic Communications
Ithaca College
Michael Hoefges, J.D., Ph.D., Associate Professor, Advertising and Public Relations Faculty, Co-Director, M.A./J.D.
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Alice Kendrick, Professor of Advertising
Southern Methodist University
David Koranda, Senior Instructor
University of Oregon
Peg Murphy, Assoc. Prof./Communication Dept. & AAF AdClub Advisor
Columbia College Chicago
Jef Richards, Ph.D., JD, Chair & Professor, Advertising & Public Relations
Michigan State University
Jan Wicks, Professor & Vice President
University of Arkansas
Continuing NARB Panel Agency Members:
John Aguillard, Operations and Advertising
Worldwide Auctioneers
Holly Aguirre, President
New Honor Society
Michael Bollinger, President
Smith Brothers Agency, LP
Tracy Broderick, President
Karsh Capan
Michael Brunner, Chief Executive Officer
Brunner
Jeffrey Buntin, Jr., President & CEO
The Buntin Group
Faruk Capan, CEO
InTouch Solutions
Dave Fitzgerald, Founder & Chairman Emeritus
Fitzco
Dan Fromm, President/COO
Barkley US
Andrew Graff, Chief Executive Officer
Allen & Gerritsen
Cary Hatch, CEO & Brand Advocate
MDB Communications
Pete Imwalle, EVP Chief Operating Officer
RPA Advertising
Patrick Kiss, President
BSSP
John McCafferty, President/Creative Director
McCafferty Advertising
Michael McCartney, Chief Integration Officer
The Sandbox Agency
James Tenny, Founder & CEO
Blackbird Communications Group, LLC
Meredith Vaughan, CEO
Vladimir Jones
Richard Ward, President & CEO
22squared
Continuing NARB Panel Advertiser Members
Jason Adamski, Director US Media Investments
Ferrero USA, Inc.
Tim Alessi, Director of New Product Development
LG Electronics
Ron Amram, Global Media Lead
The Heineken Company
Maya Battle, Assistant Director, RHPG Digital Campaigns and Media Planning
Penguin Random House
John Bell, VP Enterprise Digital Marketing
Travelers Insurance
Adam Benaroya, Head of Global Media & Performance Marketing
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Dave Berlin, Director, Digital Business Development
BP/Castrol
Katrina Bott, Director, Global Strategic Sourcing
Capri Holdings Limited
Ivy Brown, SVP, Head of Brand and Community Marketing
TD Bank
Charles Chappell, Head of Global Media and Agency Excellence
The Hershey Company
Mark Clowes, Director, Advertising & Communications
Starr Companies
Abby Cohn, Vice President, Brand & Communications
SK Group
Michael Cruz, Senior Director, Brand Marketing & Communications
New York Road Runners
David Dobbins, Media and Print Services Director
Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Russ Findlay, Chief Marketing Officer, President, Partner
Hiscox USA
Matt Fitzpatrick, Director & Associate General Counsel – Beauty Care and Fabric & Home Care
The Procter & Gamble Co.
John Fredette, Director, Brand Marketing & Global Advertising
Xerox Corporation
Jennifer Gardner, Senior Director of Media, North America
Unilever
Scott Grenz, Director, Media Buying NA
GlaxoSmithKline
Kevin Holowicki, Executive Vice President
Spark Foundry
Benjamin Jankowski, Group Head, Global Media
Mastercard
Valerie Light, Formerly Manager, Broadcast Production
Verizon Communications (now freelance consultant)
Jim Low, President
Rip Van
Jason Morros, Vice President Head of Integrated Marketing
Edison Properties
James Pardes, Formerly VP, Marketing & Communications
LiveOnNY
Lou Paskalis, Senior VP, Global Media Executive
Bank of America
Anna Ritchie, Director, Content and Community
Pepperidge Farm, Inc.
Glenn Roginski, Director, Marketing Lab – Media
Pfizer
David Ronk, Executive Director of Media & Channel Strategy
JPMorgan Chase
Cassidy Sehgal, Vice President, Digital & Advertising Counsel
L'Oréal
Charlie Shin, VP, CRM & Analytics
Major League Soccer
Manos Spanos, SVP/CMP Brand Marketing Yogurt BU - USA
Danone
David Strome, VP Media Services- Americas
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton
Amanda Zaky, Senior Manager of Digital Media
Mars Snackfood US
About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs (BBB NP) fosters trust, innovation, and competition in the marketplace through the development and delivery of cost-effective third-party self-regulation, dispute resolution and other programs. These programs were formerly administered by the Council of Better Business Bureaus. BBB NP is the home of industry self-regulatory and dispute resolution programs that include the National Advertising Division (NAD), National Advertising Review Board (NARB), BBB EU Privacy Shield, BBB AUTO LINE, Children's Advertising Review Unit (CARU), Children's Food and Beverage Advertising Initiative (CFBAI), Children's Confection Advertising Initiative (CCAI), Direct Selling Self-Regulatory Council (DSSRC), Digital Advertising Accountability Program (Accountability Program), and the Coalition for Better Advertising Dispute Resolution Program (CBA DRM). The programs are designed to resolve business issues and advance shared objectives by responding to marketplace concerns to create a better customer experience. To learn more about industry self-regulation, please visit: BBBNP.org.
