National Advertising Review Board (NARB) of the BBB National Programs Announces its Distinguished 2020 NARB Panel Members from Leading Companies, Advertising Agencies, and Universities

NARB is the appellate body for the advertising industry's program of self-regulation. Parties to a National Advertising Division (NAD) matter may appeal (or, in the case of the challenger, petition for a right to appeal) the decision to a five-member NARB panel for an independent review.

For 2020, NARB Panel Members will be made up of 87 distinguished leaders from three different categories: (i) national advertisers (49), (ii) advertising agencies (26), and (iii) public members (academics and other members of the public sector) (12). Each appellate panel consists of five members from the NARB pool with three national advertising representatives, one agency representative, and one public sector representative.

NARB Panel Members are nominated for their stature and experience in their respective fields. Nominations are primarily made by the BBB National Programs, Inc., Association of National Advertisers, American Association of Advertising Agencies, and American Advertising Federation. The initial term is two years, and each member is eligible to be re-appointed for two additional two-year terms.

Due to a rise in the number of appeals in the last few years, NARB has increased the number of NARB Panel Pool Members in 2020 from 71 to 87. Even with the recent increases in appeals, 85 percent of NAD decisions are not appealed.

NARB provides for industry peer review of NAD decisions, helping to promote the voluntary compliance that is a pillar of industry self-regulation. Five-member NARB panels are convened to review disputed decisions of NAD and Children's Advertising Review Unit (CARU). NARB panelists examine the record of NAD or CARU proceedings and make determinations as to the truth and accuracy of the advertising claims at issue. More information about the NARB process is here.

"NARB's reputation and standard of excellence is well-known in the advertising industry and our 2020 NARB Panel is no exception," said Eric D. Reicin, President and Chief Executive Officer of BBB National Programs, Inc. "The advertising landscape is evolving. In this dynamic environment, the self-regulation work of the NARB is essential to creating a more trusted and safer marketplace for business and consumers."

"I am honored to be the Chair of NARB and proud of the work this group accomplishes to ensure the success of self-regulation of the advertising industry," said Kenneth A. Plevan, NARB Chair. "Helping to maintain an advertising environment where trust exists between business and consumers is an important endeavor and I am eager to continue this work."

Following is the list of new NARB Panel Members for 2020:

2020 NARB - Public Members

Jenny Buschhorn, Assistant Professor of Practice

Texas State University

Allen Garcie, MFA, Associate Professor of Digital Arts

Louisiana State University Shreveport

Tim Hendrick, Associate Professor, Advertising

San Jose State University

2020 NARB - Agency Members

Wendy Aldrich, EVP, Managing Partner

Universal McCann

Michael Bassik, Chief Executive Officer

Yes and Company

Laura Jean Bracken, President/COO

Palisades

Dean Broadhead, CEO

Broadhead.

Brad Casper, CEO

OH Partners

Krista Nicholson, President

Motive

Mona Patel, Founder

Motivate Design

Tom Stein, Chairman and Chief Client Officer

Stein IAS

2020 NARB Advertiser Members

Homi Battiwalla, Senior Director of Marketing Capabilities

PepsiCo Global

Stuart Burkhoff, Senior Director, Media Strategy and Planning

Altice USA

Amy Bytell, Senior Marketing Manager, Media

Subway

Jason Chebib, Vice President, Planning and Insights

Diageo

Olivier Fleurot, Ph.D., Vice-President, Research, Development & Engineering

SC Johnson

Linda Gharib, Director, Marketing Communications & Media - Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer

Daniel Glantz, Advertising & Sponsorship

AIG

Jodi Harris, Vice President, Marketing Culture and Learning

Ab-InBev/Anheuser-Busch

Lee Hsieh, Sr. CX Journey Manager

Reckitt-Benckiser

Renee Milliaressis, Chief Media Officer

Colgate-Palmolive

Justin Parnell, Senior Director, OREO

Mondelez International, Inc.

Lauren Radcliffe, VP, Media and Acquisition

E*TRADE Financial Corp.

Jack Teuber, Creative Leader

PwC

Doug Zarkin, Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer

Pearle Vision

Following is the list of NARB Panel Members who will continue their service in 2020:

Continuing NARB Panel Public Members

Oscar Chilabato, Associate Professor

Johnson & Wales University

Steven R. Hall, Senior Lecturer

University of Illinois

Scott Hamula, Associate Professor and Chair Strategic Communications

Ithaca College

Michael Hoefges, J.D., Ph.D., Associate Professor, Advertising and Public Relations Faculty, Co-Director, M.A./J.D.

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Alice Kendrick, Professor of Advertising

Southern Methodist University

David Koranda, Senior Instructor

University of Oregon

Peg Murphy, Assoc. Prof./Communication Dept. & AAF AdClub Advisor

Columbia College Chicago

Jef Richards, Ph.D., JD, Chair & Professor, Advertising & Public Relations

Michigan State University

Jan Wicks, Professor & Vice President

University of Arkansas

Continuing NARB Panel Agency Members:

John Aguillard, Operations and Advertising

Worldwide Auctioneers

Holly Aguirre, President

New Honor Society

Michael Bollinger, President

Smith Brothers Agency, LP

Tracy Broderick, President

Karsh Capan

Michael Brunner, Chief Executive Officer

Brunner

Jeffrey Buntin, Jr., President & CEO

The Buntin Group

Faruk Capan, CEO

InTouch Solutions

Dave Fitzgerald, Founder & Chairman Emeritus

Fitzco

Dan Fromm, President/COO

Barkley US

Andrew Graff, Chief Executive Officer

Allen & Gerritsen

Cary Hatch, CEO & Brand Advocate

MDB Communications

Pete Imwalle, EVP Chief Operating Officer

RPA Advertising

Patrick Kiss, President

BSSP

John McCafferty, President/Creative Director

McCafferty Advertising

Michael McCartney, Chief Integration Officer

The Sandbox Agency

James Tenny, Founder & CEO

Blackbird Communications Group, LLC

Meredith Vaughan, CEO

Vladimir Jones

Richard Ward, President & CEO

22squared

Continuing NARB Panel Advertiser Members

Jason Adamski, Director US Media Investments

Ferrero USA, Inc.



Tim Alessi, Director of New Product Development

LG Electronics



Ron Amram, Global Media Lead

The Heineken Company

Maya Battle, Assistant Director, RHPG Digital Campaigns and Media Planning

Penguin Random House

John Bell, VP Enterprise Digital Marketing

Travelers Insurance

Adam Benaroya, Head of Global Media & Performance Marketing

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Dave Berlin, Director, Digital Business Development

BP/Castrol

Katrina Bott, Director, Global Strategic Sourcing

Capri Holdings Limited

Ivy Brown, SVP, Head of Brand and Community Marketing

TD Bank

Charles Chappell, Head of Global Media and Agency Excellence

The Hershey Company

Mark Clowes, Director, Advertising & Communications

Starr Companies

Abby Cohn, Vice President, Brand & Communications

SK Group

Michael Cruz, Senior Director, Brand Marketing & Communications

New York Road Runners

David Dobbins, Media and Print Services Director

Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Russ Findlay, Chief Marketing Officer, President, Partner

Hiscox USA

Matt Fitzpatrick, Director & Associate General Counsel – Beauty Care and Fabric & Home Care

The Procter & Gamble Co.

John Fredette, Director, Brand Marketing & Global Advertising

Xerox Corporation

Jennifer Gardner, Senior Director of Media, North America

Unilever

Scott Grenz, Director, Media Buying NA

GlaxoSmithKline

Kevin Holowicki, Executive Vice President

Spark Foundry

Benjamin Jankowski, Group Head, Global Media

Mastercard

Valerie Light, Formerly Manager, Broadcast Production

Verizon Communications (now freelance consultant)

Jim Low, President

Rip Van

Jason Morros, Vice President Head of Integrated Marketing

Edison Properties

James Pardes, Formerly VP, Marketing & Communications

LiveOnNY

Lou Paskalis, Senior VP, Global Media Executive

Bank of America

Anna Ritchie, Director, Content and Community

Pepperidge Farm, Inc.

Glenn Roginski, Director, Marketing Lab – Media

Pfizer

David Ronk, Executive Director of Media & Channel Strategy

JPMorgan Chase

Cassidy Sehgal, Vice President, Digital & Advertising Counsel

L'Oréal

Charlie Shin, VP, CRM & Analytics

Major League Soccer

Manos Spanos, SVP/CMP Brand Marketing Yogurt BU - USA

Danone

David Strome, VP Media Services- Americas

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton

Amanda Zaky, Senior Manager of Digital Media

Mars Snackfood US

