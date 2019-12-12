National Advertising Review Board (NARB) of the BBB National Programs Announces its Distinguished 2020 NARB Panel Members from Leading Companies, Advertising Agencies, and Universities

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BBB National Programs, Inc. (BBB NP) is pleased to announce the 2020 National Advertising Review Board (NARB) Panel Members for 2020. The NARB Panel Members are selected for their standing and expertise in the advertising field to serve with the advertising industry's only peer-review organization.

NARB is the appellate body for the advertising industry's program of self-regulation. Parties to a National Advertising Division (NAD) matter may appeal (or, in the case of the challenger, petition for a right to appeal) the decision to a five-member NARB panel for an independent review.

For 2020, NARB Panel Members will be made up of 87 distinguished leaders from three different categories: (i) national advertisers (49), (ii) advertising agencies (26), and (iii) public members (academics and other members of the public sector) (12). Each appellate panel consists of five members from the NARB pool with three national advertising representatives, one agency representative, and one public sector representative.

NARB Panel Members are nominated for their stature and experience in their respective fields. Nominations are primarily made by the BBB National Programs, Inc., Association of National Advertisers, American Association of Advertising Agencies, and American Advertising Federation. The initial term is two years, and each member is eligible to be re-appointed for two additional two-year terms.

Due to a rise in the number of appeals in the last few years, NARB has increased the number of NARB Panel Pool Members in 2020 from 71 to 87. Even with the recent increases in appeals, 85 percent of NAD decisions are not appealed.  

NARB provides for industry peer review of NAD decisions, helping to promote the voluntary compliance that is a pillar of industry self-regulation. Five-member NARB panels are convened to review disputed decisions of NAD and Children's Advertising Review Unit (CARU). NARB panelists examine the record of NAD or CARU proceedings and make determinations as to the truth and accuracy of the advertising claims at issue. More information about the NARB process is here.

"NARB's reputation and standard of excellence is well-known in the advertising industry and our 2020 NARB Panel is no exception," said Eric D. Reicin, President and Chief Executive Officer of BBB National Programs, Inc. "The advertising landscape is evolving. In this dynamic environment, the self-regulation work of the NARB is essential to creating a more trusted and safer marketplace for business and consumers."

"I am honored to be the Chair of NARB and proud of the work this group accomplishes to ensure the success of self-regulation of the advertising industry," said Kenneth A. Plevan, NARB Chair. "Helping to maintain an advertising environment where trust exists between business and consumers is an important endeavor and I am eager to continue this work."

Following is the list of new NARB Panel Members for 2020:

2020 NARB - Public Members
Jenny Buschhorn, Assistant Professor of Practice
Texas State University

Allen Garcie, MFA, Associate Professor of Digital Arts
Louisiana State University Shreveport

Tim Hendrick, Associate Professor, Advertising
San Jose State University

2020 NARB - Agency Members
Wendy Aldrich, EVP, Managing Partner
Universal McCann

Michael Bassik, Chief Executive Officer
Yes and Company

Laura Jean Bracken, President/COO
Palisades

Dean Broadhead, CEO
Broadhead.

Brad Casper, CEO
OH Partners

Krista Nicholson, President
Motive

Mona Patel, Founder
Motivate Design

Tom Stein, Chairman and Chief Client Officer
Stein IAS

2020 NARB Advertiser Members
Homi Battiwalla, Senior Director of Marketing Capabilities
PepsiCo Global

Stuart Burkhoff, Senior Director, Media Strategy and Planning
Altice USA

Amy Bytell, Senior Marketing Manager, Media
Subway

Jason Chebib, Vice President, Planning and Insights
Diageo

Olivier Fleurot, Ph.D., Vice-President, Research, Development & Engineering
SC Johnson

Linda Gharib, Director, Marketing Communications & Media - Legal & Regulatory U.S.
Wolters Kluwer

Daniel Glantz, Advertising & Sponsorship
AIG

Jodi Harris, Vice President, Marketing Culture and Learning
Ab-InBev/Anheuser-Busch

Lee Hsieh, Sr. CX Journey Manager
Reckitt-Benckiser 

Renee Milliaressis, Chief Media Officer
Colgate-Palmolive

Justin Parnell, Senior Director, OREO
Mondelez International, Inc.

Lauren Radcliffe, VP, Media and Acquisition
E*TRADE Financial Corp.

Jack Teuber, Creative Leader
PwC

Doug Zarkin, Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer
Pearle Vision

Following is the list of NARB Panel Members who will continue their service in 2020:

Continuing NARB Panel Public Members
Oscar Chilabato, Associate Professor
Johnson & Wales University

Steven R. Hall, Senior Lecturer
University of Illinois

Scott Hamula, Associate Professor and Chair Strategic Communications
Ithaca College

Michael Hoefges, J.D., Ph.D., Associate Professor, Advertising and Public Relations Faculty, Co-Director, M.A./J.D.
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Alice Kendrick, Professor of Advertising
Southern Methodist University

David Koranda, Senior Instructor
University of Oregon

Peg Murphy, Assoc. Prof./Communication Dept. & AAF AdClub Advisor
Columbia College Chicago

Jef Richards, Ph.D., JD, Chair & Professor, Advertising & Public Relations
Michigan State University

Jan Wicks, Professor & Vice President
University of Arkansas

Continuing NARB Panel Agency Members:
John Aguillard, Operations and Advertising
Worldwide Auctioneers

Holly Aguirre, President
New Honor Society

Michael Bollinger, President
Smith Brothers Agency, LP

Tracy Broderick, President
Karsh Capan

Michael Brunner, Chief Executive Officer
Brunner

Jeffrey Buntin, Jr., President & CEO
The Buntin Group

Faruk Capan, CEO
InTouch Solutions

Dave Fitzgerald, Founder & Chairman Emeritus
Fitzco

Dan Fromm, President/COO
Barkley US

Andrew Graff, Chief Executive Officer
Allen & Gerritsen

Cary Hatch, CEO & Brand Advocate
MDB Communications

Pete Imwalle, EVP Chief Operating Officer
RPA Advertising

Patrick Kiss, President
BSSP

John McCafferty, President/Creative Director
McCafferty Advertising

Michael McCartney, Chief Integration Officer
The Sandbox Agency

James Tenny, Founder & CEO
Blackbird Communications Group, LLC

Meredith Vaughan, CEO
Vladimir Jones

Richard Ward, President & CEO
22squared

Continuing NARB Panel Advertiser Members
Jason Adamski, Director US Media Investments
Ferrero USA, Inc.

Tim Alessi, Director of New Product Development
LG Electronics

Ron Amram, Global Media Lead
The Heineken Company

Maya Battle, Assistant Director, RHPG Digital Campaigns and Media Planning
Penguin Random House

John Bell, VP Enterprise Digital Marketing
Travelers Insurance

Adam Benaroya, Head of Global Media & Performance Marketing
Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Dave Berlin, Director, Digital Business Development
BP/Castrol

Katrina Bott, Director, Global Strategic Sourcing
Capri Holdings Limited

Ivy Brown, SVP, Head of Brand and Community Marketing
TD Bank

Charles Chappell, Head of Global Media and Agency Excellence
The Hershey Company

Mark Clowes, Director, Advertising & Communications
Starr Companies

Abby Cohn, Vice President, Brand & Communications
SK Group

Michael Cruz, Senior Director, Brand Marketing & Communications
New York Road Runners

David Dobbins, Media and Print Services Director
Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Russ Findlay, Chief Marketing Officer, President, Partner
Hiscox USA

Matt Fitzpatrick, Director & Associate General Counsel – Beauty Care and Fabric & Home Care
The Procter & Gamble Co.

John Fredette, Director, Brand Marketing & Global Advertising
Xerox Corporation

Jennifer Gardner, Senior Director of Media, North America
Unilever

Scott Grenz, Director, Media Buying NA
GlaxoSmithKline

Kevin Holowicki, Executive Vice President
Spark Foundry

Benjamin Jankowski, Group Head, Global Media
Mastercard

Valerie Light, Formerly Manager, Broadcast Production
Verizon Communications (now freelance consultant)

Jim Low, President
Rip Van

Jason Morros, Vice President Head of Integrated Marketing
Edison Properties

James Pardes, Formerly VP, Marketing & Communications
LiveOnNY

Lou Paskalis, Senior VP, Global Media Executive
Bank of America

Anna Ritchie, Director, Content and Community
Pepperidge Farm, Inc.

Glenn Roginski, Director, Marketing Lab – Media
Pfizer

David Ronk, Executive Director of Media & Channel Strategy
JPMorgan Chase

Cassidy Sehgal, Vice President, Digital & Advertising Counsel
L'Oréal

Charlie Shin, VP, CRM & Analytics
Major League Soccer

Manos Spanos, SVP/CMP Brand Marketing Yogurt BU - USA
Danone

David Strome, VP Media Services- Americas
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton

Amanda Zaky, Senior Manager of Digital Media
Mars Snackfood US

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs (BBB NP) fosters trust, innovation, and competition in the marketplace through the development and delivery of cost-effective third-party self-regulation, dispute resolution and other programs. These programs were formerly administered by the Council of Better Business Bureaus. BBB NP is the home of industry self-regulatory and dispute resolution programs that include the National Advertising Division (NAD), National Advertising Review Board (NARB), BBB EU Privacy Shield, BBB AUTO LINE, Children's Advertising Review Unit (CARU), Children's Food and Beverage Advertising Initiative (CFBAI), Children's Confection Advertising Initiative (CCAI), Direct Selling Self-Regulatory Council (DSSRC), Digital Advertising Accountability Program (Accountability Program), and the Coalition for Better Advertising Dispute Resolution Program (CBA DRM). The programs are designed to resolve business issues and advance shared objectives by responding to marketplace concerns to create a better customer experience. To learn more about industry self-regulation, please visit: BBBNP.org.

