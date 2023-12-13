National Advocacy Organization Releases Report Showing Alarming Lack of Access to Mental Health Care in America

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inseparable, a national nonprofit working to make mental health care accessible to all, today announced the release of a new report that reveals significant barriers in Americans' ability to access mental health and substance use disorder services across the country. "Improving Mental Health Care: The Access Report" was developed by Inseparable using information compiled and analyzed by Milliman, a leading healthcare and actuarial consulting company.

By pulling together data across multiple types of health coverage — including follow-up care, suicide rates, and availability of mental health care—this report from Inseparable paints a comprehensive, groundbreaking picture of the lack of access to mental health services in America.

The Access Report includes individual state report cards with insights into the accessibility, availability, and affordability of mental health care. Key findings include:

  • Americans are not receiving specialty treatment for mental health conditions: Despite having health insurance coverage, two in three people with a mental health condition did not receive any specialty care, such as individual therapy or psychiatric medication management.
  • The treatment gap is notably different between insurance types: Among people with commercial insurance, 30.7% of people with a mental health condition received specialty mental health care, whereas 44.3% of those with Medicaid received specialty care.
  • A lack of follow-up care after emergency room or hospital visits: Only one in three people with a mental health or substance use disorder-related emergency department or hospital visit received follow-up care with a mental health specialist within 30 days, putting people at increased risk of relapse and readmission. Health insurance plans are well-positioned to improve this statistic by providing care coordination and making sure people get timely appointments for follow-up care.

"Inseparable is fighting to close the treatment gap for the millions of Americans who need mental health care and aren't getting it. When we commissioned the research from Milliman, we were seeking to better understand who is getting care and who isn't. What we learned was shocking: Despite federal laws designed to ensure better access to mental health and substance use disorder treatment, people aren't getting the critical care that would ease suffering and save lives," said Inseparable Founder Bill Smith. "The good news is that lawmakers have a golden opportunity to take action with proven—and popular—policy solutions."

In its new report, Inseparable has outlined more than a dozen evidence-based solutions for policymakers. Each suggestion tackles one of three main pillars: expanding coverage of care; leveraging the existing mental health workforce; and promoting prevention and early intervention. The hope is that this report will foster an open, nationwide exchange of effective policy solutions. These discussions will help remove the barriers that prevent or delay people from accessing adequate mental health care. Recognizing that every state is unique, these policy solutions can be adapted for local legislation and community priorities.

This is Inseparable's latest advancement in its mission to improve mental health care in the U.S. Last month, Inseparable launched its Mental Health Now campaign, dedicated to ensuring mental health is at the forefront of policy discourse throughout the nation. The campaign encourages elected officials and candidates to sign a statement of support, demonstrating their commitment to addressing the mental health epidemic in their line of work.

Inseparable supports lawmakers across the country to enact policies that will save lives and improve care for millions of Americans. Our three areas of priority are promoting increased access to care, improving crisis response, and empowering youth mental health programs.

About Inseparable
Inseparable is a growing coalition of people from across the country who share a common goal to fundamentally improve mental health care policy to heal ourselves, our loved ones, and our communities. The health of our minds is inseparable from the health of our bodies, which is why Inseparable's work demands policy that protects and supports our whole health. For more information, please visit www.inseparable.us.

