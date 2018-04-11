National AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka Swears In PA AFL-CIO President Bloomingdale, Secretary-Treasurer Snyder and Executive Council Members

"We are honored to be elected to a third term as the officers of the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO. We are proud to work with and serve union activists and working people across the Commonwealth. Looking forward, our goals to advance the causes of working people, fight for economic fairness, and stand in solidarity with our sisters and brothers. For the next four years, the Pennsylvania labor movement will move forward to tackle issues facing working people together, united in our fight. Your fight is our fight."

The election of the state federation's officers follows two of the day's featured speakers, General President Kenneth Rigmaiden of IUPAT and International President Leo Gerard of USW. President Rigmaiden highlighted the moral consciousness of society's current moment and social movements that are intertwined with the Labor Movement. President Gerard's remarks focused on the revitalization and future of the industrial heartland.

Prior to the Future of Work Panel, National AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka addressed the General Session. "We are the last, the only, and the best organized voice for working people in America. We don't duck and run, we don't run and hide. We are the American labor movement and we will not be denied!"

