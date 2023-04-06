National After-School Nonprofit Awarded $2.45 Million Federal Grant to Build VR-Powered Career Exploration Programs

In collaboration with immersive learning pioneer Transfr, After-School All-Stars will use virtual reality simulations to overcome career and opportunity gaps for disadvantaged youth in four major cities.

LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After-School All-Stars , one of the largest providers of free, comprehensive after-school programs in the United States, today announced that it has received $2.45 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Labor Workforce Pathways for Youth program that will bring virtual and augmented reality career simulations to youth at after-school programs in Los Angeles, Cleveland, Newark, and Miami. In collaboration with immersive learning pioneer Transfr, the "Stars at Work'' program will connect young people with hands-on career exploration simulations that offer real-world experience in a variety of fast-growing jobs and industries.

"We need to find creative ways to make career exploration more engaging and interactive in order to help young people prepare for a fast-changing economy," said Ben Paul , CEO of After-School All-Stars. "This collaboration has provided thousands of students firsthand experience with what it's like to work in the fields of robotics, hospitality, and emergency services. It's about helping students build the skills to transform a job into a long-term, rewarding career."

The announcement comes at a time of rising uncertainty around the future of the labor market for students and working adults alike—as well as a growing share of students and young adults who are disconnected from school and employment. Nationally, there are approximately 4.6 million "opportunity youth" ages 16-24, who are neither in school or employed. Against that backdrop, K-12 schools and after-school programs have increased their focus on helping middle and high school students foster connections between their classroom experiences and their future ambitions.

"Stars at Work" will offer an interactive and engaging new way for students to explore careers using a virtual reality curriculum covering 23 dynamic industries introducing disadvantaged youth to careers they might not have otherwise considered. Through the simulations, students receive a hands-on, real-world view of a variety of workplace settings in industries ranging from automotive trades, manufacturing and construction careers, hospitality services, and healthcare training.

Founded in 1992 by former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, After-School All-Stars is one of five national organizations selected to participate in the $12 million second round of Workforce Pathways for Youth program, first launched by the U.S. Department of Labor's Education and Training Administration in 2020 to support recovery efforts in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The grant program is designed to help bridge the gap between existing out-of-school time programs—including after-schools, youth enrichment, and summer camps—and the need for career exploration and enrichment opportunities that can prepare students to enter the workforce.

At After-School All-Stars programs in the four major metro areas covered by this grant, students will be able to access immersive VR training experiences that enable students to experience skilled trades without requiring specialized equipment and extensive travel.

After completing the career exploration program, students will have the option to participate in early career placement opportunities that will help them build new skills and set them on a path to long-term success in their chosen industry. After-School All-Stars and Transfr have assembled a team of regional employer partners that includes Manufacturing Works, Diamond Metals Distribution - Cleveland, MY Workforce Solutions - Los Angeles, InterContinental Hotels, and Chick-fil-A - National.

"Enabling young people to acquire the skills needed to access and succeed in growing industries must be an essential part of our long-term strategy for building a more inclusive and equitable economy." said Bharani Rajakumar, CEO and founder of Transfr . "This is about giving students the tools to envision themselves in careers that they might never have considered while building a highly skilled workforce that meets the needs of today's employers."

About Transfr: Transfr's mission is to train the future of every industry by opening up new opportunities for people across the globe. Transfr helps create unique pathways to well-paying jobs available now in high-demand fields, enabling learners to find job security and economic prosperity, facilitated by immersive, hands-on training. To learn more, please visit transfrvr.com.

About After-School All-Stars: Founded in 1992 by Arnold Schwarzenegger, After-School All-Stars is a leading national provider of school-based, free, comprehensive after-school programs. The organization's mission is to keep children safe and help them succeed in school and in life. Every school day, students in under-resourced communities have access to free programs that allow them to increase academic readiness, explore career opportunities, develop regular health and wellness habits, practice visual and performing arts, and build STEM skills. 90,000+ children from 19 U.S. locations benefit: Atlanta, Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Hawaii, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Newark, New York, North Texas, Orlando, Philadelphia & Camden, San Antonio, South Florida, Tampa Bay, Toledo, Washington D.C., Bay Area and Puget Sound. For more information, visit afterschoolallstars.org #TeamAllStars

