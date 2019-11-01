National Agreement Between Kaiser Permanente and Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions Ratified

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new, four-year collective bargaining agreement between Kaiser Permanente and the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions is in effect through September 30, 2023. Ratified by the employees represented by the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions, the agreement covers more than 84,000 unionized Kaiser Permanente health care employees across the country.

The agreement provides annual pay increases and maintains excellent employee health and retirement benefits while also creating a program to reduce the national shortage of health care workers. It positions Kaiser Permanente — including its members, employees and local communities — for a sustainable future as the organization works to make its integrated model of high-quality care even more affordable and accessible in all its regions.

"This agreement will help to keep Kaiser Permanente a great place to work for all and is aligned with our commitment to greater affordability for our members and customers," said Arlene Peasnall, senior vice president and interim chief human resources officer, Kaiser Permanente. "We are grateful for our skilled and compassionate employees who are dedicated to our members, patients, communities and each other."

Kaiser Permanente and Coalition negotiators reached a tentative agreement on September 25, following nearly five months of active bargaining that began in April 2019. The agreement was ratified by union members across Kaiser Permanente over the course of October.

The Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions includes 5 locals belonging to the Service Employees International Union (SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West, Local 49, Local 105, Local 121RN, and Local 1199NW); 5 locals belonging to the Office and Professional Employees International Union (Local 2, Local 8, Local 29, Local 30, and Local 50/Hawaii Nurses Association); and International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers (IFPTE) Local 20.

Kaiser Permanente is proud of its long history with labor. In total, 40 union locals, which belong to 16 international unions, represent more than 160,000 Kaiser Permanente employees. Over the past few years Kaiser Permanente also has reached local and national agreements with unions outside of the Coalition, including: California Nurses Association/National Nurses Organizing Committee, AFSCME (American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees), UFCW (United Food and Commercial Workers International Union), USW (United Steelworkers of America), IBT (International Brotherhood of Teamsters), the Kaiser Permanente Nurse Anesthetists Association, IUOE (International Union of Operating Engineers), OFNHP (Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals), ILWU (International Longshore and Warehouse Union), and UNITE HERE.

About Kaiser Permanente

