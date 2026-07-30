National Airlines Accelerates Fleet Expansion with Delivery of Third Boeing 777-200 Freighter

In April 2026, National Airlines welcomed its first Boeing 777 Freighter during a special delivery event at Boeing factory in Seattle, attended by the airline's leadership team, strategic partners, and valued customers. The arrival of the second and third aircraft within a short span highlights the airline's ambitious fleet expansion strategy and its growing presence in the international air cargo market. N795CA entered commercial missions today, operating a charter flight to the Middle East. The airline also expects to further expand its Boeing 777 fleet with the addition of a fourth aircraft in the coming months, underscoring its long-term commitment to growth and operational excellence.

Christopher Alf, Chairman of National Airlines, said, "The delivery of our third Boeing 777 Freighter represents another important milestone in our strategic growth journey and reflects our continued investment in building one of the world's most capable and versatile charter cargo fleets. As customer demand for reliable and customized air cargo solutions continues to grow, the Boeing 777 Freighter provides the performance, efficiency, and global reach required to support complex logistics operations across diverse industries. We extend our sincere appreciation to Boeing, GE Aerospace, and all of our valued partners whose collaboration has made this achievement possible."

The Boeing 777-200 Freighter is widely recognized as one of the world's most advanced long-range cargo aircraft. The aircraft is powered by GE90 engines, equipped with advanced avionics, fuel-efficient technology and intercontinental range exceeding 9,000 kilometers. Its exceptional efficiency, reliability, and operational flexibility enable National Airlines to transport oversized, high-value, humanitarian, aerospace, energy, automotive, pharmaceutical, and other specialized cargo quickly and efficiently across global markets.

With the induction of its third Boeing 777 Freighter, National Airlines now operates a fleet of three Boeing 777-200 Freighters, nine Boeing 747 freighters, and Airbus A330-300 and A330-200 passenger aircraft, further strengthening its ability to provide tailored cargo and passenger charter solutions worldwide. The airline's continued investment in its fleet supports its long-term vision of expanding global connectivity while delivering safe, reliable, and customer-focused transportation solutions.

About National Airlines

Established in 1991, National Air Cargo, Inc. provides premium global end-to-end logistics, freight forwarding, and charter airline services. National Airlines, the airline division of the company, is a U.S. FAA-certificated Part 121 air carrier operating a fleet of nine Boeing 747-400 freighters, four Boeing 777-200 freighters, and three passenger aircraft, including the Airbus A330-300 and A330-200.

The company provides on-demand commercial cargo and passenger charter services to more than 450 airports worldwide. From humanitarian relief missions to time-critical shipments, National Airlines delivers customized air cargo charter solutions for customers across the defense, e-commerce, automotive, energy, high-tech, fashion, pharmaceutical, oil and gas, and space technology sectors.

With offices and operational hubs in Buffalo, Orlando, Houston, Chicago, Frankfurt, Madrid, Amsterdam, Dubai, Bengaluru, Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Taipei, National manages seamless global operations anytime, anywhere, always.

SOURCE National Airlines