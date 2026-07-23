National Airlines Orders More GE Aerospace CF6 and GE90 Engines

Mohamed Ali, President & CEO, GE Aerospace Commercial Engines & Services, said, "We're thrilled that National Airlines continues to invest in our engines after recently purchasing eight GE90 engines. These additional engines will help National meet growing cargo demand and demonstrates their continued confidence in these aircraft-engine combinations."

The GE90 engine family powers all Boeing 777 models and is the exclusive powerplant on the 777-300ER, -200LR, and Freighter. The GE90 engine features several technology firsts, including carbon fiber composite front fan blades, the world's largest front fan at 128 inches in diameter and the world-record setting thrust of 127,900 pounds during certification testing.

National Airlines Chairman Chris Alf said, "Reliability, performance, and consistency are the foundation of successful air cargo operations, which is why National Airlines has built its freighter fleet around GE Aerospace engine technology. The addition of these CF6 and GE90 engines further strengthens our operational capability, ensuring we have the flexibility, capacity, and long-term resilience needed to support our customers' evolving requirements for years ahead."

GE Aerospace's CF6 turbofan engines collectively power nearly 70% of the world's widebody airplanes dedicated to hauling cargo. Since first entering service more than 50 years ago, the CF6 engine's technology has advanced, earning a reputation for dependability and durability which translates to an ever-ready fleet, on-time arrivals, and lower maintenance costs for customers.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace is a global aerospace propulsion, services, and systems leader with an installed base of approximately 49,000 commercial and 29,000 military aircraft engines. With a global team of approximately 53,000 employees building on more than a century of innovation and learning, GE Aerospace is committed to inventing the future of flight, lifting people up, and bringing them home safely. Learn more about how GE Aerospace and its partners are defining flight for today, tomorrow and the future at www.geaerospace.com.

About National Airlines

Established in 1991, National Air Cargo, Inc. provides premium global end-to-end logistics, freight forwarding, and charter airline services. National Airlines, the airline division of the company, is a U.S. FAA-certificated Part 121 air carrier operating a fleet of nine Boeing 747-400 freighters, four Boeing 777-200 freighters, and three passenger aircraft, including the Airbus A330-300 and A330-200.

The company provides on-demand commercial cargo and passenger charter services to more than 450 airports worldwide. From humanitarian relief missions to time-critical shipments, National Airlines delivers customized air cargo charter solutions for customers across the defense, e-commerce, automotive, energy, high-tech, fashion, pharmaceutical, oil and gas, and space technology sectors.

With offices and operational hubs in Buffalo, Orlando, Houston, Chicago, Frankfurt, Madrid Amsterdam, Dubai, Bengaluru, Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Taipei, National manages seamless global operations anytime, anywhere, always.

SOURCE National Airlines