National Airlines Receives IATA IEnvA Certification at IATA Headquarters

National Airlines becomes the first US carrier to receive this highly regarded global recognition. This milestone represents National's fifth certification and formal recognition from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), further reinforcing the airline's long-standing commitment to service excellence, operational discipline, and sustainable practices.

The IEnvA Certification is one of the most rigorous environmental assessment programs, designed to evaluate and enhance an organization's environmental performance through structured governance, risk management, compliance, and continuous improvement. By meeting IATA's stringent global standards, National Airlines has demonstrated a comprehensive and measurable approach to environmental stewardship across its operations.

The certification recognizes the successful implementation of a robust Environmental Management System aligned with IATA's IEnvA framework and reflects National Airlines' commitment to environmental stewardship, regulatory excellence, and continual improvement. Receiving this recognition at IATA's global headquarters further reinforces the company's position as a responsible and forward-looking aviation operator dedicated to advancing sustainable aviation practices.

National Airlines Chairman Christopher Alf commented, "We are honored to have achieved this certification, which serves as a strong foundation for the airline's continued progress in embedding sustainable practices across all aspects of our operations. I would like to sincerely thank IATA's leadership for their ongoing partnership, as well as the dedicated teams at National Airlines for their unwavering commitment to sustainable operational excellence and their consistent efforts to uphold the highest global aviation standards".

The airline had already earned a comprehensive suite of prestigious IATA CEIV certifications, encompassing Pharma, Live Animal, Lithium Battery, and Fresh. These accolades firmly established National Airlines' benchmark for specialized logistics and stringent operational adherence across diverse sectors. The IEnvA certification now serves as the capstone achievement to this distinguished portfolio, emphatically solidifying the airline's industry leadership in both operational excellence and pioneering environmental governance.

About National Airlines

Established in 1991, National Air Cargo, Inc. provides premium global end-to-end logistics, freight forwarding, and charter airline services. National Airlines, the airline division of the company, is a U.S. FAA-certificated Part 121 air carrier operating a fleet of nine Boeing 747-400 freighters, four Boeing 777-200 freighters, and three passenger aircraft, including the Airbus A330-300 and A330-200.

The company provides on-demand commercial cargo and passenger charter services to more than 450 airports worldwide. From humanitarian relief missions to time-critical shipments, National Airlines delivers customized air cargo charter solutions for customers across the defense, e-commerce, automotive, energy, high-tech, fashion, pharmaceutical, oil and gas, and space technology sectors.

With offices and operational hubs in Buffalo, Orlando, Houston, Chicago, Frankfurt, Madrid Amsterdam, Dubai, Bengaluru, Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Taipei, National manages seamless global operations anytime, anywhere, always.

For more information or press inquiries, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE National Airlines