National Airlines Becomes First U.S. Carrier to Obtain IATA IEnvA Certification

The IEnvA Certification is one of the most rigorous environmental assessment programs, designed to evaluate and enhance an organization's environmental performance through structured governance, risk management, compliance, and continuous improvement. By meeting IATA's stringent global standards, National Airlines has demonstrated a comprehensive and measurable approach to environmental stewardship across its operations.

This achievement places National Airlines among a select group of certified organizations worldwide and highlights its leadership role in advancing responsible and sustainable aviation practices. It reflects the airline's proactive alignment with internationally recognized environmental frameworks, ensuring consistency, transparency, and accountability in environmental management.

"We are honored to have achieved this certification, which serves as a strong foundation for the airline's continued progress in embedding sustainable practices across all aspects of our operations. I would like to sincerely thank IATA's leadership for their ongoing partnership, as well as the dedicated teams at National Airlines for their unwavering commitment to sustainable operational excellence and their consistent efforts to uphold the highest global aviation standards," said Christopher Alf, Chairman, National Air Cargo Inc.

The IEnvA Certification reaffirms the airline's role as a forward-looking U.S. carrier that embraces global best practices, supports industry-wide sustainability objectives, and contributes meaningfully to a more responsible future for air transport.

Earlier, the airline had already earned a comprehensive suite of prestigious IATA CEIV certifications, encompassing Pharma, Live Animal, Lithium Battery, and Fresh. These accolades firmly established National Airlines' benchmark for specialized logistics and stringent operational adherence across diverse sectors. The IEnvA certification now serves as the capstone achievement to this distinguished portfolio, emphatically solidifying the airline's industry leadership in both operational excellence and pioneering environmental governance.

About National

Established in 1991, National Air Cargo, Inc. offers premium global end-to-end logistics solutions, freight forwarding, and charter airline services. Through global operational hubs, niche and industry-specific transportation solutions are curated for governmental programs, defence departments, e-commerce, automotive, oil-field projects, temperature-controlled shipments, live animal movements, and humanitarian aid & relief support. National Airlines, the airline division is a U.S. FAA-certificated Part 121 air carrier with a fleet of 9 B747-400 Freighters and 3 passenger aircraft, including A330-300 and A330-200. The airline has also placed orders for 4 B777 freighters, set to join the fleet in the coming months. The company provides on-demand commercial cargo and passenger charters to over 450+ airports worldwide. From humanitarian aid to e-commerce shipments, National Airlines customised air cargo charter services are offered to defence, automotive, energy, fashion, pharmaceuticals, and oil & gas industry customers. Offices and hubs in the United States of America, Germany, Spain, Netherlands, Dubai, Malaysia, Japan, Shanghai, and Hong Kong manage the global operations.

