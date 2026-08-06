National Airlines Completes the World's Longest Commercial Boeing 777 Freighter Flight Carrying Live Cargo

The nonstop flight was operated from Prestwick, Scotland, to Melbourne, Australia, covering an extraordinary 9,849 nautical miles in 19 hours and 23 minutes. The mission was flown on N792CA, one of the airline's newest Boeing 777 Freighters, part of National Airlines' expanding and modernizing fleet.

The mission transported critical Aircraft on Ground (AOG) components for another airline, supporting an urgent maintenance requirement where every minute counted. From the customer's initial enquiry to the aircraft's departure, the entire charter was planned, coordinated, and launched within just 30 hours, highlighting the airline's ability to respond rapidly to urgent global logistics demands. Interestingly, the flight attracted exceptional public interest, with more than 35,000 people tracking its progress in real time, making it one of the most-tracked flights on leading flight-tracking platforms.

"This mission exemplifies what National Airlines is built to do, deliver mission-critical cargo anywhere in the world with speed, precision, and reliability," said Chris Alf, Chairman of National Airlines. "Completing this historic flight is not only a remarkable operational achievement but also a testament to the dedication, expertise, and collaboration of our global teams."

More than a record-setting journey, the flight demonstrates National Airlines' ability to plan and execute highly complex, ultra-long-haul missions while maintaining the highest standards of operational excellence. The successful completion of the mission reflects the seamless coordination between the airline's flight operations, maintenance, dispatch, commercial, and ground support teams, ensuring the safe and timely delivery of critical cargo across continents.

The accomplishment also underscores the growing capabilities of National Airlines' Boeing 777 Freighter fleet, whose recent expansion continues to enhance the airline's ability to provide fuel-efficient, long-range solutions for customers requiring rapid, reliable, and customized cargo transportation.

National Airlines currently operates a fleet of nine Boeing 747 Freighters, four Boeing 777 Freighters, one Airbus A330-300, and two Airbus A330-200 passenger aircraft, serving more than 450 airports worldwide each year.

About National Airlines

Established in 1991, National Air Cargo, Inc. provides premium global end-to-end logistics, freight forwarding, and charter airline services. National Airlines, the airline division of the company, is a U.S. FAA-certificated Part 121 air carrier operating a fleet of nine Boeing 747-400 freighters, four Boeing 777-200 freighters, and three passenger aircraft, including the Airbus A330-300 and A330-200.

The company provides on-demand commercial cargo and passenger charter services to more than 450 airports worldwide. From humanitarian relief missions to time-critical shipments, National Airlines delivers customized air cargo charter solutions for customers across the defense, e-commerce, automotive, energy, high-tech, fashion, pharmaceutical, oil and gas, and space technology sectors.

With offices and operational hubs in Buffalo, Orlando, Houston, Chicago, Frankfurt, Madrid, Amsterdam, Dubai, Bengaluru, Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Taipei, National manages seamless global operations anytime, anywhere, always.

SOURCE National Airlines