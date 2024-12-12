National Airlines expands its wide-body passenger fleet with the recent addition of two A330-200 aircraft

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S.-based National Airlines announces the expansion of its wide-body fleet with the recent acquisition of two new A330-200 passenger aircraft. The airline took delivery of the second aircraft this month from CDB Aviation, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (CDB Leasing). This latest aircraft addition aligns with National Airlines' fleet modernisation and capacity enhancement strategy, offering premium charter passenger services to broader customer groups. The two A330-200 aircraft are in addition to the A330-300 aircraft, which the airline recently delivered.

Aircraft in Original Livery Welcome Aboard the newest A330-200 Aircraft New A330-200 Passenger Aircraft

"We are delighted to have collaborated on executing this sale transaction for two of our A330-200 passenger aircraft and look forward to expanding our partnership with the National team," commented CDB Aviation Chief Executive Officer Jie Chen. "These A330 aircraft will support the carrier's fleet growth strategy, offering efficient, resourceful, and modern air passenger services for their customers' increasing transportation demands."

"We are extremely grateful to CDB Aviation for partnering with us in this aircraft sale. The addition of these two A330-200 aircraft to National's fleet emphasizes our commitment to providing world-class service to our customers as we expand and enhance our passenger experience", commented National Airlines Chairman Christopher Alf. These new aircraft will not only lead to a more efficient and broader operational range but also equip us better to meet the growing demand for exclusive, highly customised and personalised charter travel requests from customers across the globe."

The A330-200 is renowned for its fuel efficiency, advanced technology, and versatility. With a range of up to 15,094 km (8,150 nautical miles), this aircraft is ideal for National Airlines' long-haul operations, connecting key market sections across continents. The A330-200, configured for optimal passenger comfort, features a spacious, two-class layout with modern amenities, ensuring a premium in-flight experience for business and leisure travellers.

With the latest fleet expansion, National Airlines currently operates nine Boeing 747 freighters along with an expanding passenger fleet of Airbus A330-300, A330-200s, and Boeing 757-200. The airline has also placed an order for four B777 freighters, with delivery scheduled for FY 2025-26.

About National Airlines

National Airlines is a U.S. FAA-certificated Part 121 air carrier with a fleet of 9 B747-400 Freighters and 4 passenger aircraft, including A330-300, A330-200, and B757-200. The company provides on-demand commercial cargo and passenger charters to over 450+ airports worldwide. From humanitarian aid to e-commerce shipments, National Airlines customised air cargo charter services are offered to defense, automotive, energy, fashion, pharmaceuticals, and oil & gas industry customers. Offices and hubs in the United States of America, Germany, Spain, Netherlands, Dubai, Malaysia, Japan, Shanghai, and Hong Kong manage the global operations. Established in 1991, National Air Cargo, Inc. offers premium global end-to-end logistics solutions, freight forwarding, and charter airline services. Through global operational hubs, niche and industry-specific transportation solutions are curated for governmental programs, defense departments, e-commerce, automotive, oil-field projects, temperature-controlled shipments, live animal movements, and humanitarian aid & relief support.

