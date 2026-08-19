National Airlines Granted U.S. DOT Exemption to Operate Scheduled Air Services to Venezuela

Under this authorization, National Airlines will immediately commence humanitarian relief flights to Venezuela, transporting essential humanitarian aid and relief supplies in support of ongoing assistance efforts. The flights will help ensure the rapid delivery of life-saving cargo to communities in need while supporting broader humanitarian objectives.

"National Airlines has built its reputation on delivering reliable, mission-critical air transportation solutions in some of the world's most challenging operating environments," said Chris Alf, Chairman, National Airlines. "We are honored by the U.S. Department of Transportation's authorization and proud to support the U.S. Government's humanitarian mission by providing safe, dependable, and efficient airlift capabilities to Venezuela."

National Airlines has decades of experience supporting U.S. government agencies, humanitarian organizations, international NGOs, and commercial customers through specialized cargo and passenger charter operations worldwide. Operating a modern fleet of Boeing 747-400 Freighters, Boeing 777-200 Freighters, and Airbus A330 passenger aircraft, the airline is uniquely positioned to execute time-sensitive humanitarian, government, and emergency response missions across the globe.

The DOT exemption further strengthens the airline's ability to support humanitarian operations while reinforcing its commitment to providing responsive, flexible, and dependable air transportation solutions wherever they are needed.

About National Airlines

Established in 1991, National Air Cargo, Inc. provides premium global end-to-end logistics, freight forwarding, and charter airline services. National Airlines, the airline division of the company, is a U.S. FAA-certificated Part 121 air carrier operating a fleet of nine Boeing 747-400 freighters, four Boeing 777-200 freighters, and three passenger aircraft, including the Airbus A330-300 and A330-200.

The company provides on-demand commercial cargo and passenger charter services to more than 450 airports worldwide. From humanitarian relief missions to time-critical shipments, National Airlines delivers customized air cargo charter solutions for customers across the defense, e-commerce, automotive, energy, high-tech, fashion, pharmaceutical, oil and gas, and space technology sectors.

With offices and operational hubs in Buffalo, Orlando, Houston, Chicago, Frankfurt, Madrid, Amsterdam, Dubai, Bengaluru, Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Taipei, National manages seamless global operations anytime, anywhere, always.

SOURCE National Airlines