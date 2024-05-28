National Airlines Presented with 11th Consecutive FAA Diamond Award for Excellence

National Airlines Wins the FAA Diamond Award for Excellence Post this

"As a global on-demand charter operator, it is of paramount importance and our primary priority to have the most efficient maintenance and safety systems and standards for our airline. I believe the latest FAA Diamond Award of Excellence is the most encouraging assurance of our processes and departments' global standards. The team leaders and technicians have guaranteed time and effort to follow the regulatory guidelines, engage in the needed training, and cultivate a culture of learning and development along with managing such a fast-growing fleet of freighters. Highest standards of operations are one of our core commitments to the industry and customers, and we strive to keep up our proven track record", commented Mr. Christopher Alf, Chairman, National Airlines.

Since 2013, the airline has been actively participating in the FAA program and reaffirming the highest maintenance standards, thereby being presented with the FAA Diamond Award of Excellence for consecutive years. With the fleet modernization plans initiated by the airline in recent years, currently, nine Boeing 747 freighters along with a passenger fleet of A330 and B757 aircraft are operated daily. The recent 11th landmark FAA acknowledgment is proof of the airline's incessant processes, maintenance quality, and uncompromised standards even with an expanding fleet. Striving to repeat such a unique recognition, the airline management, the maintenance department, and scores of highly trained technicians are being updated with all the regulatory and industry nuances, benchmarks, and requirements at regular intervals.

About National:

Established in 1991, National Air Cargo Group, Inc. offers premium global end-to-end logistics solutions & freight forwarding services. Through global operational hubs, niche, and industry-specific transportation solutions are curated for governmental programs, defense departments, e-commerce, automotive, oil-field projects, temperature-controlled shipments, live animal movements, and humanitarian aid & relief support. National Airlines, the airline division of the company, is a U.S. FAA-certificated Part 121 air carrier, with a fleet of nine B747-400Fs, A330-200 and B757-200 provides on-demand commercial cargo and passenger charters to over 100 plus locations worldwide. Experienced crew, technology-driven networking platforms, and strategically located hubs in the U.S., Germany, Spain, Netherlands, Dubai, Malaysia, Japan, Shanghai, and Hong Kong offer customers immediate & customized supply chain solutions around the clock.

