National Alliance Announces Speakers for Annual Forum: Employers Driving Innovation, Health and Value

WASHINGTON, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions will convene many of the nation's top healthcare thought leaders at its 2019 Annual Forum, being held November 11-13, 2019 at the Marriott Wardman Park in Washington, DC.

This event brings together employers, business and health coalitions, health plans, providers, benefits advisers and other stakeholders to address critical issues in the healthcare marketplace to promote value, quality and improve employee health.

Featured speakers are health, healthcare and benefits leaders from across the country, including:

Robert Berenson , Urban Institute

, Urban Institute Susan Campbell , American Airlines

, American Airlines Shemekka Coleman, 100 Million Healthier Lives

Lisa Evans , Southwire Company

, Southwire Company Emmanuel Fombu, Medical Futurist and Author

Cathryn Gunther , Merck

, Merck Chelsea Pollett , Henry Ford Health System

, Henry Ford Health System Kathleen Harris , Time Warner

, Time Warner Ford Koles, Advisory Board

Mohannad Kusti, United States Steel Corporation

Laurie Lee , State of Tennessee

, Mark Miller , Arnold Ventures

, Arnold Ventures Karen Personett , DTE Energy

, DTE Energy Chris Peterson , Health Services Cost Review Commission

, Health Services Cost Review Commission Susan Prochazka , Rice University

, Scott Ransom , PwC|Strategy&

, PwC|Strategy& Marylyn Serafini , Bipartisan Policy Center

, Bipartisan Policy Center Sheila Savageau , General Motors

, General Motors Carole Silberhorn , WSSC Water

, WSSC Water Christa-Marie Singleton , Centers for Disease Control

, Centers for Disease Control Stuart Sutley , Johns Hopkins HealthCare

, Johns Hopkins HealthCare Jane Terry , National Safety Council

, National Safety Council Robert Turner , National Alliance for Suicide Prevention

, National Alliance for Suicide Prevention Thomas Woodruff , State of Connecticut

, Lisa Woods , Walmart

"These organizations are leading changes in the healthcare system that our coalitions can help leverage and localize across the country," said Michael Thompson, National Alliance president and CEO. "We look forward to the discussions on topics critical to employers including the latest innovations and strategies to manage health benefits, contain rising healthcare costs and drive value."

Registration is discounted for employers and other healthcare purchasers affiliated with a National Alliance member coalition. Register here: https://nationalalliancehealth.swoogo.com/2019annualforum/Home. The reduced room rate ends on October 21.

Exhibit space is almost sold out and limited sponsorship opportunities remain. For immediate assistance, please contact Karlene Lucas at klucas@nationalalliancehealth.org.

About National Alliance

The National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions is the only nonprofit, purchaser-led organization with a national and regional structure dedicated to driving health and healthcare value across the country. Our members represent more than 12,000 employers/purchasers and 45 million Americans spending over $300 billion annually on healthcare. To learn more, visit nationalalliancehealth.org, connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Note to editors: Passes are available for accredited media upon request.

SOURCE National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions

Related Links

http://www.nationalalliancehealth.org

