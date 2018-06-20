National Alliance for Hispanic Health Brings NIH's "All of Us Journey" to Norcross, Georgia

"We are glad the National Alliance for Hispanic Health recognizes our region as an important stop on the national tour and they are taking on a national effort to focus on the Hispanic/Latino population. If you look at most biomedical, behavioral or social science research, it doesn't involve the Hispanic/Latino population," said Shirley E. Borghi, Executive Director & Co-Vice Chairman of the Hispanic Health Coalition of Georgia. "All communities have their own unique challenges around wellness. Ours include the rising rates of chronic diseases and necessary pro-active data, measurement and protocols which empower our care providers with the necessary data needed to assist their patients in education, advocacy and to better health outcomes and information." said Ms. Borghi.

""All of Us", is so important to shaping the future of health in the United States," said Dr. Jane L. Delgado, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, the nation's leading Hispanic health advocacy group. "This research program will bring together communities throughout the United States to drive new discoveries, which may lead to earlier disease identification, more precise treatment solutions and better health outcomes for all in the future."

"We are thrilled to be part of this important effort, which has the potential to improve health and encourage medical breakthroughs," said Moses Delaney, campus director for Altierus Career College in Norcross. "Our campus serves a large Hispanic/Latino and other populations, which can benefit immensely from this project. Our Student Ambassadors represent the sustainable human capital resources necessary to serve future generations."

Who: Hispanic Health Coalition of Georgia, Altierus Career College and All of Us Research Program

What: Traveling exhibit

When: Sunday, June 24, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Media suggested times 12-2:30 p.m.)

Where: 1750 Beaver Ruin Road, Norcross, GA 30093.

Why: To provide community and campus members information on the program and precision medicine.

About the National Alliance for Hispanic Health (the Alliance) – The Alliance is the nation's foremost science-based source of information and trusted non-partisan advocate for the best health outcomes for all. The Alliance represents thousands of Hispanic health providers across the nation providing services to more than 15 million each year. For more information, visit https://www.healthyamericas.org or call the Alliance's Su Familia National Hispanic Family Health Helpline at 1-866-783-2645.

About the Hispanic Health Coalition of Georgia (the HHCGA) – The HHCGA, a 28+ year old non-profit, is Georgia's only statewide organization focused on Hispanic/Latino Chronic Disease prevention and better health outcomes. It identifies needs and service gaps leading to health disparities for Georgia Hispanics and offers direct community services and supportive activities to improve the health of Georgia Latinos. As an expert in community health promotion, education, policy and health advocacy, HHCGA creates high-quality, culturally sensitive, and linguistically appropriate health care and prevention services for their community.

About Altierus Career College (Altierus) – Altierus Career College is a dedicated community that fully equips students to thrive. With campuses in Tampa, Fla., Norcross, Ga. and Houston, Texas. Altierus helps students build strong professional and personal skills through 1:1 guidance and a community of students accountable to each other and faculty to help them stay on track throughout their journey. Altierus is part of Zenith Education Group, a nonprofit career education system that builds better student experiences through new programs, campus improvements, grants and scholarships. For more information, visit www.altierus.org.

Precision Medicine Initiative, All of Us, the All of Us logo, and "The Future of Health Begins with You" are service marks of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-alliance-for-hispanic-health-brings-nihs-all-of-us-journey-to-norcross-georgia-300669659.html

SOURCE National Alliance for Hispanic Health

Related Links

http://www.healthyamericas.org

