National Alliance for Hispanic Health Delivers New Social Media Narratives on COVID-19 Prevention and Vaccination

"Today in our ongoing efforts to support individuals and families with tools and information they can use, we are launching a bilingual campaign in support of addressing concerns about COVID-19 vaccination and encouraging vaccination in Hispanic communities as well as supporting "The Three Ws" ("Las Tres Ms" in Spanish) campaign that focuses on three steps to protect ourselves: W ear a mask, W atch your distance, and W ash your hands. All messages feature the bilingual and toll-free Su Familia Helpline (1-866-783-2645) for answers to questions and connection to services in your community," continued Dr. Delgado.

The graphic-based narratives are being distributed on social media through the Alliance's community-based organization network that provides health and human services to 15 million persons annually. They are also available on the Alliance's social media including Facebook (@healthyamericas), Twitter (@health4americas), and Instagram (@health4americas), as well as online at www.healthyamericas.org or in Spanish at www.nuestrasalud.org.

"We must each do our part and support each other. It is more important than ever that we all follow the three Ws, get vaccinated when our turn becomes available, and protect ourselves and each other. If we each do our part, together we will make it through this and be a stronger and more connected community and nation," concluded Dr. Delgado.

About the National Alliance for Hispanic Health (The Alliance)

The Alliance is the nation's foremost science-based source of information and trusted advocate for the health of Hispanics in the United States with a mission to achieve the best health for all. For more information visit us at www.healthyamericas.org

