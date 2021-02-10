National Alliance for Hispanic Health Launches Vacunas (Vaccines) Network on COVID-19 and Flu Prevention and Vaccination in 18 Communities

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "With more than 27 million cases in the country and COVID-19 death rates 2.8 times higher for Hispanics compared to non-Hispanic whites the coming weeks and months are critical to saving lives through vaccination. It is our sacred duty to those we have lost to COVID-19 to follow preventive practices and when we are eligible to get vaccinated," said Jane L. Delgado, PhD, MS, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health.

"We are proud to be selected by CDC to implement the Vacunas (Vaccines) Network. This national network of community-based services will build on the work done by the Alliance since the beginning of COVID-19 to deliver trusted and science-based information on prevention and reduce barriers and increase Hispanic community access to vaccination. We are honored to be working with 18 leading community-based organizations in cities and rural communities to ensure that the promise of COVID-19 vaccination benefits all," emphasized Dr. Delgado.

In addition to national support through the Alliance's Su Familia Helpline (1-866-783-2645) and bilingual information campaigns, the Alliance announced that the initial set of communities that will be served by the Vacunas Network are: (California) Los Angeles, Oakland, San Diego, San Ysidro, and Watsonville; (Colorado) Denver; (Florida) Miami and Orlando; (Georgia) Atlanta; (Illinois) Chicago; (Nebraska) Omaha; (New York) Bronx; (Pennsylvania) Kennett Square; (Texas) Brownsville, Dallas, El Paso, and San Antonio; and, (Washington) Pasco.

"We must each do our part and support each other. It is more important than ever that we all get vaccinated when we are eligible and continue to follow the three Ws— wear a mask, watch your distance, and wash your hands. Together we will respond and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and be a stronger and more connected community and nation," concluded Dr. Delgado.

About the National Alliance for Hispanic Health (The Alliance)

The Alliance is the nation's foremost science-based source of information and trusted advocate for the health of Hispanics in the United States with a mission to achieve the best health for all. For more information visit us at www.healthyamericas.org

SOURCE National Alliance for Hispanic Health

Related Links

healthyamericas.org

