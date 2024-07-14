National Alliance for Hispanic Health Mourns the Passing of Esteemed Board Member Dr. Gail Wilensky

WASHINGTON, July 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our Board Member, Dr. Gail Wilensky. "Her commitment, wisdom, and unwavering dedication to our mission have left an indelible mark on our organization and the lives of many," said Jane L. Delgado, PhD, MS, President and CEO of the Alliance.

Dr. Gail Wilensky was a beacon of insight and humanity, whose contributions over the years have been invaluable. She brought a wealth of knowledge, compassion, and a unique perspective that enriched every discussion and decision. She will continue to inspire us as we move forward, guided by the principles she held dear. We extend our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Anyone wishing to honor Dr. Wilensky's life is encouraged to send a gift to either Project HOPE where she spent over three decades or the Ford School of Public Policy at the University of Michigan.

About the National Alliance for Hispanic Health (The Alliance)

The Alliance is the nation's foremost science-based source of information and trusted advocate for the health of Hispanics in the United States with a mission to achieve the best health for all. For more information visit us at www.healthyamericas.org

SOURCE National Alliance for Hispanic Health