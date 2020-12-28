National Alliance for Hispanic Health Praises Enactment of the Preventing Online Sales of E-Cigarettes to Children Act

WASHINGTON, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "E-cigarette sales are driving a youth tobacco tipping point. But we now have new tools to protect youth and support parents frustrated by the targeting of their children and the ease of purchasing e-cigarettes online," said Jane L. Delgado, PhD, MS, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, the nation's leading Hispanic health advocacy group.

Yesterday, with signing of the 2021 Omnibus Appropriations Bill, The Preventing Online Sales of E-Cigarettes to Children Act becoming law. The new law will apply the same safeguards already in place for traditional cigarettes to online sales of electronic cigarettes and vapor products, including age ID requirements.

With vaping linked to substantially increased risk of COVID-19 among teenagers and young adults, it is more important than ever to have all tools necessary to reverse rates of vaping among youth. E-cigarettes are the most commonly used tobacco product among high school and middle school youth, including Hispanic youth. Online sales are a critical component of reversing e-cigarette use for youth as online and mobile advertising platforms are popular places for e-cigarette advertising, including ads for flavored products appealing to youth, and a majority (63.2%) of internet vendors could not effectively verify age or made no attempt at all to verify.

"We applaud Senators Feinstein (D-CA) and Cornyn (R-TX) in the Senate and Reps. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) and Kelly Armstrong (R-ND) in the House for their introduction and tireless work to bring about passage of this bipartisan legislation to protect children and families," concluded Dr. Delgado.

About the National Alliance for Hispanic Health (The Alliance)

The Alliance is the nation's foremost science-based source of information and trusted advocate for the health of Hispanics in the United States with a mission to achieve the best health for all. For more information visit us at www.healthyamericas.org

SOURCE National Alliance for Hispanic Health

Related Links

healthyamericas.org

