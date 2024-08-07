National Alliance for Hispanic Health Promotes National Immunization Awareness Month to Increase Adult Vaccination Rates in Hispanic Communities

Vaccinations are crucial throughout our lives, not only to protect individual health but also to safeguard public health. However, Hispanic adults, who make up nearly 20% of the U.S. population, have lower vaccination rates compared to non-Hispanic Whites. Several factors contribute to these disparities, including a lack of a usual source of care, employment that does not provide health insurance, nonparticipation in federal insurance programs, cost of vaccines, and limited access to low-cost or free vaccines.

Dr. Jane L. Delgado, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, emphasized the importance of addressing these barriers. "Ensuring that Hispanic adults have access to vaccinations is a public health imperative," said Dr. Delgado. "We need to provide accurate, timely, and culturally appropriate information and resources to our community."

Key Vaccination Statistics:

HPV Vaccination: Only 36% of Hispanic adults aged 18-26 have received at least one dose of the HPV vaccine.

Shingles Vaccination: 28% of Hispanic adults aged 60 and older have been vaccinated against shingles.

COVID19 Vaccination: 16% of Hispanic adults received the updated COVID19 vaccine since September 2023 .

Flu Vaccination: 41% of Hispanic adults received the flu shot during the 2023 respiratory health season.

RSV Vaccination: 15% of Hispanic adults aged 60 and over received the RSV vaccine last year.

To improve these rates, the National Alliance for Hispanic Health recommends several effective strategies:

Provide Accurate and Culturally Appropriate Information: Ensuring that health information is accessible and relevant to all community members.

Build Partnerships with Trusted Community Organizations: Collaboration with trusted leaders and organizations can help disseminate accurate information and resources.

Fund Community Organizations: Support for organizations that assist uninsured adults in navigating available community resources.

The National Alliance for Hispanic Health encourages everyone to take part in National Immunization Awareness Month by getting vaccinated and spreading the word about the importance of vaccines. For more information and to find vaccination resources near you, call the Su Familia Helpline at 866-783-2645.

Together, we can ensure that everyone in our community is protected against preventable diseases.

About the National Alliance for Hispanic Health (The Alliance)

The Alliance is the nation's foremost science based source of information and trusted advocate for the health of Hispanics in the United States with a mission to achieve the best health for all. For more information visit us at www.healthyamericas.org

SOURCE National Alliance for Hispanic Health