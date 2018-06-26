National Alliance for Hispanic Health statement on the filing of California Senate Bill 872 to prevent more cities from taxing unhealthy sugary beverages

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- "Today, we say ¡Basta! (enough) to the unhealthy onslaught of sugary drinks being promoted to our children and our families. The beverage industry has long pursued a strategy of legal obstruction and put profits over the health of Californians. That strategy reached a new level of brazenness today as the industry and its allies seek passage of California Senate Bill 872 to prevent cities in California from taxing unhealthy sugary drinks," said Dr. Jane L. Delgado, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, the nation's leading advocate for Hispanic health.
"The move would put in place the will of the beverage industry over the will of voters that would like to follow in the footsteps of California cities such as Albany, Berkeley, Oakland, and San Francisco; cities that are seeing health benefits from declined use of unhealthy beverages and tax reinvestment in healthier communities.
"Elected officials in the California Assembly and Senate should do what they were elected to do; protect the rights of voters and the decisions by voters to stand up to the money onslaught of the beverage industry," concluded Dr. Delgado.
About the National Alliance for Hispanic Health (The Alliance)
The Alliance is the nation's foremost science-based source of information and trusted advocate for the best health for all. For more information, visit https://www.healthyamericas.org or call the Alliance's Su Familia National Hispanic Family Health Helpline at 1-866-783-2645.
