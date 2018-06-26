National Alliance for Hispanic Health statement on the filing of California Senate Bill 872 to prevent more cities from taxing unhealthy sugary beverages

"The move would put in place the will of the beverage industry over the will of voters that would like to follow in the footsteps of California cities such as Albany, Berkeley, Oakland, and San Francisco; cities that are seeing health benefits from declined use of unhealthy beverages and tax reinvestment in healthier communities.

"Elected officials in the California Assembly and Senate should do what they were elected to do; protect the rights of voters and the decisions by voters to stand up to the money onslaught of the beverage industry," concluded Dr. Delgado.

About the National Alliance for Hispanic Health (The Alliance)

The Alliance is the nation's foremost science-based source of information and trusted advocate for the best health for all. For more information, visit https://www.healthyamericas.org or call the Alliance's Su Familia National Hispanic Family Health Helpline at 1-866-783-2645.

