National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research Announces Media Partnership - 2023 Insurtech Insights Conference

The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research

06 Jun, 2023, 08:34 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research, a leader in professional insurance and risk management education, proudly announces its media partnership with the highly anticipated Insurtech Insights 2023 Conference.

As the world's premier insurtech event, Insurtech Insights brings together a diverse audience of industry leaders, pioneering entrepreneurs, and forward-thinking investors. The conference takes place in New York City from June 7-8, 2023.

As a media partner, The National Alliance will further its contributions to the global discourse on the rapidly evolving insurance landscape. The National Alliance's acclaimed Awkward Insurance podcast team will be on-site, engaging with attendees, and facilitating discussions with key industry players.

Academic Director and Podcast Host, Dustyne Bryant, CIC, CISR shares: "I am beyond excited that the Awkward Insurance Podcast is attending Insurtech Insights to record live Awkward Takes from the conference floor. While engaged with this community in 2022, I was impressed by the wealth of expertise on current and emerging Insurtech and industry topics that will impact insurance professionals now and well into the future.

"Awkward Insurance is a podcast dedicated to connecting with and educating insurance professionals on topics relevant to their daily lives and preparing them for the future. The opportunity humbles us, and we eagerly anticipate sharing innovative and enlightening discussions from influential C-level executives, leading insurance companies, reinsurers, innovative start-ups, and passionate attendees driving innovation in the insurance industry."

The conference agenda highlights a variety of pertinent topics, underlining the dynamic and evolving nature of the insurance industry. The National Alliance cordially invites attendees to connect with our team during the event.

About The National Alliance

The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research is a leading provider of insurance education and training courses. With a commitment to delivering high-quality, comprehensive insurance education, The National Alliance has helped thousands of insurance professionals elevate their careers. To learn more, visit www.scic.com.

Media Contact:
Griselda Castillo
512-349-3303
Marketing Director
[email protected]

SOURCE The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research

