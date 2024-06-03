National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research Partners with BrokerTech Ventures to Launch a Foundational Insurance for Insurtech Professionals Course

AUSTIN, Texas, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an innovative move to bridge the knowledge gap in the rapidly evolving insurance/insurtech landscape, The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research has partnered with BrokerTech Ventures to develop a foundational, self-paced course titled Introduction to Insurance for Insurtech Professionals. This course is designed to equip insurtech professionals with a solid foundation in insurance principles, fostering better understanding and collaboration within the industry.

BrokerTech Ventures, recognized as the first and largest broker-led insurtech ecosystem globally, brings innovation, ideation, investment, and communication together to drive the insurance industry forward. This partnership leverages BrokerTech Ventures' expansive network and innovative spirit to enhance educational outreach.

"Insurance is one of the greatest industries out there, and education is critical in transferring knowledge to those new to our industry - or those continuing their learning journey. The National Alliance is creating world class educational curriculum, and BrokerTech Ventures is honored to play a role in partnering to develop insurtech and innovation content," shares Dan Keough, Chairman & CEO of Holmes Murphy, Co-CEO of BrokerTech Ventures.

The new course addresses a critical need within the insurtech community. As these professionals push the boundaries of technology and innovation, they often encounter challenges due to a lack of fundamental insurance knowledge. This gap can hinder effective communication and implementation of groundbreaking ideas within traditional insurance frameworks.

"Our new course is meticulously crafted to address these challenges," stated Mitch Dunford, CMO for The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research. "By providing insurtech professionals with a robust understanding of basic insurance concepts, terminologies, the regulatory landscape, and the impacts of new technologies, we are setting the stage for more impactful innovations and collaborations in the industry."

The "Introduction to Insurance for Insurtech Professionals" is a comprehensive online course tailored specifically for tech professionals looking to deepen their understanding of the insurance sector. The self-paced format ensures flexibility, allowing learners to engage with the content at their convenience and pace.

Course participants will gain insights into the essentials of insurance, enabling them to navigate and contribute to the industry more effectively. The curriculum is designed not only to educate but also to empower professionals to integrate their technological expertise with insurance knowledge, thereby enhancing the overall landscape of the insurance industry.

For those ready to take the leap and bridge the gap between technology and insurance, the "Introduction to Insurance for Insurtech Professionals" course is nearly completed. Click the link to demo the course: http://bit.ly/3V5gB8r

