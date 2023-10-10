National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions Announces Speakers for Annual Forum

Extraordinary lineup of health and benefit leaders and vital discussions await at
Temperature Rising: Igniting Change for a New Era

WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions is hosting its highly anticipated 2023 Annual Forum – Temperature Rising: Igniting Change for a New Era – November 13-15 at the Crystal Gateway Marriott in Arlington, VA.

This prestigious event convenes some of the brightest minds in the nation, including top employers, coalitions, and healthcare industry thought leaders and promises to be a pivotal gathering for anyone seeking to stay at the forefront of the ever-evolving trends, strategies, and innovations in the healthcare and benefits industry.

With an impressive lineup of renowned speakers and comprehensive series of sessions covering pressing issues such as hospital and PBM opacity, obesity and chronic condition management, women's health, medical debt crisis, and mental health access and promising interventions, attendees can look forward to engaging in high-level discussions to expand their knowledge and network with industry leaders.

Among the distinguished speakers are benefits leaders from across the country from organizations including: 32BJ Health Fund, AbbVie, Meta, Metro Nashville Public Schools, Prudential Financial, Rosen Hotels, State of Tennessee and Utz Quality Foods.

"For those fighting to improve healthcare value for employers, employees and their families, we're seeing renewed energy to influence a future where person-centric values deliver results like never before," said Michael Thompson, National Alliance president and CEO. "Our Forum brings together emerging and established innovators who are reshaping our nation's healthcare system. This is a must-attend event for employers and other purchasers and those who support them in leading these change efforts."

Keynote sessions include:

  • Employer Health Leadership for a New Era – Leading voices from across the employer community will identify purchaser priorities to ensure the healthy, equitable workplace and resilient workforce of the future, featuring:
    • Jessica Brooks-Woods, CEO, National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals
    • James Gelfand, JD, President & CEO, The ERISA Industry Committee (ERIC)
    • Ellen Kelsay, President & CEO, Business Group on Health
    • Karen Moseley, President & CEO, Health Enhancement Research Organization (HERO)
    • Mark Wilson, President & CEO, American Health Policy Institute and VP, Health and Employment Policy and Chief Economist, HR Policy Association
  • Reinventing the Future of MedicineJesse Ehrenfeld, MD, newly inaugurated president of the American Medical Association, will open minds to how rapidly evolving IT can accelerate and improve surgical safety and patient outcomes.
  • How to Lead, Ignite and Engage Through ChangeMichelle Rozen, PhD, a.k.a. The Change Doctor, is one of the most sought-after actionable speakers on leadership, motivation and change.

Registration is discounted for employers and other healthcare purchasers affiliated with a National Alliance member coalition. The reduced room rate for the hotel ends on October 20. Learn more and register here: https://nationalalliancehealth.swoogo.com/2023annualforum/Home.

Exhibit space is almost sold out and limited sponsorship opportunities remain. For immediate assistance, please contact Karlene Lucas.

About National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions
The National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions (National Alliance) is the only nonprofit, purchaser-led organization with a national and regional structure dedicated to driving health and healthcare value across the country. Its members represent private and public sector, nonprofit, and Taft-Hartley organizations, and more than 45 million Americans, spending over $400 billion annually on healthcare. To learn more, visit nationalalliancehealth.org.

SOURCE National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions

