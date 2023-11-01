National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions Names Health Policy Expert Shawn Gremminger as New President and CEO

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions (National Alliance) is pleased to announce Shawn Gremminger as its new president and CEO, succeeding Michael Thompson who will retire at the end of the year. Known for his wide-ranging policy expertise, and government relations experience, Gremminger brings to the National Alliance a successful record of working with coalitions, employers and other healthcare purchasers, policy makers, and industry stakeholders toward the mission of achieving high-quality, affordable, equitable healthcare.

"Shawn has long worked with coalitions and shares our passion for the mission to be a recognized force in driving health, equity and value on behalf of coalitions and their purchaser members," said Chris Syverson, CEO of the Nevada Business Group on Health and Board chair. "We are confident in his clear vision to lead the organization into the future and his ability to engage and partner with employers, plans and providers to accomplish these goals."

Gremminger was most recently senior vice president at Reservoir Communications Group where he led communications and public affairs strategy and execution on a range of relevant issues, including 340B and the drug supply chain, employer-sponsored insurance regulations, and Medicare payment. He has a strong history of healthcare advocacy and public affairs with employers, plans, hospitals, and consumer organizations. Gremminger was previously director of health policy for the Purchaser Business Group on Health, a member of the National Alliance, where he ran efforts to improve quality and affordability for consumers and healthcare purchasers through federal policy. He has held senior leadership roles at Families USA, and America's Essential Hospitals. He began his career as a lobbyist for the Children's Hospital Association. Gremminger achieved a Master of Public Policy from George Washington University in Washington and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, VA.

"Employers and purchasers sit at the intersection of the most important issues facing the healthcare system," said Gremminger. "Whether it is tackling high and rising healthcare prices, improving health equity, mental and behavioral health, or advancing access to primary care, employers and purchasers can and must be part of the solution. I am incredibly excited to join a vibrant organization that is laser-focused on improving the health and wellbeing of America's working families."

2023 Annual Forum

The National Alliance is hosting its 2023 Annual Forum – Temperature Rising: Igniting Change for a New Era – November 13-15 at the Crystal Gateway Marriott in Arlington, VA. Registration is complimentary for employers affiliated with a National Alliance member coalition. Learn more and register: https://nationalalliancehealth.swoogo.com/2023annualforum/Home.

About National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions

The National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions (National Alliance) is the only nonprofit, purchaser-aligned organization with a national and regional structure dedicated to driving health and healthcare value across the country. Its members represent private and public sector, nonprofit, and union and Taft-Hartley organizations, and more than 45 million Americans, spending over $400 billion annually on healthcare. To learn more, visit nationalalliancehealth.org and connect on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn .

