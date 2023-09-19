National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions Urges Action to Achieve Fair Pricing for Hospital Services

News provided by

National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions

19 Sep, 2023, 09:22 ET

New resource sets the record straight on top 10 myths driving largest healthcare expense for
American families and businesses

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospital prices are the leading cause of high and rising healthcare costs for America's working families and the employers providing sponsored health benefits. To support employers and other healthcare purchasers in their efforts to demand fair hospital prices, the National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions (National Alliance) released a new resource, Setting the Record Straight: The Urgency of Achieving Hospital Fair Price.

The report identifies and debunks 10 of the top hospital industry inaccuracies around high, rapidly rising, and indefensible hospital prices such as lack of correlation between hospital prices and actual cost of providing care; misplaced blame for rising costs on workforce staffing "crisis;" use of facility fees to systemically raise prices without raising value; negative impact of industry consolidation; and lack of market competition.

"We know there are hospitals out there doing the right things to ensure the overall health of the people and communities they serve," said Michael Thompson, National Alliance president and CEO. "We're looking to all hospitals to do right by their customers – their patients – by working in good faith to negotiate fair prices with employers and other plan sponsors who provide healthcare coverage to more than 70% of workers."

This resource was developed as part of the Hospital Fair Price initiative, a campaign of regional coalitions and their employer-purchaser members to leverage new and evolving transparency data. By working together, they are better able to exercise their market buying power to level the playing field of an increasingly consolidated hospital market. Members of this committed group are mobilizing to work with legislators, allies, and other healthcare influencers to demand action by federal and state policymakers with a results-oriented policy agenda focused on giving employers the tools they need to ensure fair prices for all Americans.

Data indicates that for most hospitals a "fair price" for patients privately insured by employers is 140%-200% of what Medicare pays for the exact same products, procedures and services at the exact same facilities. Some hospitals charge 250% more for those services, with others even higher at 500% or more over Medicare. A fair price should allow for a reasonable markup from costs and a price that is competitive with peer hospitals.

The National Alliance gratefully acknowledges support from Arnold Ventures for its Hospital Fair Price initiative and industry partners National Academy for State Health Policy (NASHP), RAND Corporation, and Rice University for invaluable technical and subject-matter expertise.

The regional coalitions participating in the Hospital Fair Price initiative include: Connecticut Business Group on Health, Economic Alliance for Michigan, Florida Alliance for Healthcare Value, Greater Cincinnati Employers Group on Health, Greater Philadelphia Business Coalition on Health, Lehigh Valley Business Coalition on Health, Midwest Business Group on Health, The PEACH Group, Nevada Business Group on Health, New Mexico Coalition for Healthcare Value, North Carolina Business Group on Health, Oklahoma Business Collective on Health, St. Louis Area Business Health Coalition, and Washington Health Alliance. Partner coalitions include: Employers' Forum of Indiana, Healthcare Purchaser Alliance of Maine, Houston Business Coalition on Health, Purchaser Business Group on Health, and Rhode Island Business Group on Health.

About National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions
The National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions (National Alliance) is the only nonprofit, purchaser-led organization with a national and regional structure dedicated to driving health and healthcare value across the country. Its members represent private and public sector, nonprofit, and Taft-Hartley organizations, and more than 45 million Americans, spending over $400 billion annually on healthcare. To learn more, visit nationalalliancehealth.org.

SOURCE National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions

Also from this source

National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions Releases Call to Action for Employers to Address Conflicts in the PBM Industry

Immunizations Remain a Critical Part of Workforce Health Strategy Post COVID-19 Public Health Emergency per National Alliance Employer Survey

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.