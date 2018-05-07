National Alliance of Wound Care and Ostomy® Board of Directors Elect New President

"As a long-standing member of our Board of Directors, Missy's forward-thinking contributions have helped articulate our vision. We welcome her leadership as President to elevate our mission further," said Cindy Broadus, Executive Director NAWCO.

Moore is a past president of the National Federation of Licensed Practical Nurses and a Lifetime member of the National Black Nurses Association. She served on the board for the District of Columbia State Board of Nursing and other appointed committee positions including:

National Council of State Boards of Nursing, PN NCLEX Item Selection Committee

Commission of Graduates of Foreign Nursing Schools, LPN Standards Committee

National League for Nursing Licensed Practical Nurse Ad Hoc Committee.

"I am thrilled and honored to be elected President of the NAWCO Board of Directors. I am committed to elevate our support for this amazing group of certified healthcare clinicians," said Moore.

Missy is employed as Community Liaison at Right at Home Of DC, located in Washington D.C. and Wound Education Consultant for Quality In-services and Training.

About NAWCO

NAWCO is a non-profit credentialing board, dedicated to the advancement and promotion of excellence in wound care and ostomy management. NAWCO is the largest and fastest growing credentialing organization in the field of wound care and ostomy management for Nurses, Nurse Practitioners, Physical Therapists, Physical Therapy Assistants, Occupational Therapists, Occupational Therapy Assistants, Registered Dietitians/Registered Dietitian Nutritionists, Physician Assistants, and Physicians. For more information about NAWCO certifications, visit www.nawccb.org.

