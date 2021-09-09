National Alliance of Wound Care and Ostomy® (NAWCO) announces International Alliance of Wound Care Scholarship Foundation (IAWCSF)

KOKOMO, Ind., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Alliance of Wound Care and Ostomy® (NAWCO®) announced today the introduction of the International Alliance of Wound Care Scholarship Foundation®.

"It became a personal goal of mine to establish a non-profit organization that would provide financial assistance to clinicians who were passionate about wound care and wanted to make a difference around the world" said Cindy Broadus, RN, BSHA, LNHA, CLNC, CHCRM, WCC, DWC, OMS, Executive Director of NAWCO. "Thanks to generous contributors, who also share a passion to promote wound care certification, the IAWCSF® was founded."

100% of the International Alliance of Wound Care Scholarship Foundation's time is dedicated to advancing the healthcare clinician in wound care. The purpose of the foundation is to provide financial aid in the form of scholarships to those individuals pursuing an education and certification in the area of wound care on a global level.

"Our mission is simple, our goals are established, and our intent is transparent. We are grateful for the overwhelming positive response and funding we have received from our supporters. Our goal for the remainder of 2021 is to award at least 50 scholarships" said Angela Weathersby, Ph.D, Executive Director of IAWCSF®.

IAWCSF will work to enhance the Wound Care Certification® (WCC®) credential of the National Alliance of Wound Care and Ostomy®. Funding for the International Alliance of Wound Care Scholarship Foundation is provided by donations from outside sources.

About NAWCO®

NAWCO® is a non-profit credentialing board, dedicated to the advancement and promotion of excellence in wound care and ostomy management. NAWCO® is the largest and fastest growing credentialing organization in the field of wound care and ostomy management for Registered Dietitians/Registered Dietitian Nutritionists, Nurses, Nurse Practitioners, Physical Therapists, Physical Therapy Assistants, Occupational Therapists, Occupational Therapy Assistants, Physician Assistants and Physicians. For more information about NAWCO® certifications, visit www.nawccb.org.

About IAWCSF®

IAWCSF ® is a nonprofit scholarship foundation committed to supporting the community across the wound healing continuum by enabling advanced education and certification, thereby enhancing opportunities to health care professionals who are looking to serve this portion of the population. For more information about IAWCSF®, visit www.iawcsf.org

