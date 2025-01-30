National Alliance on Mental Illness Partners with NFL Hall of Famer Dan Marino to Champion Mental Health Awareness for Student-Athletes, HBCUs, and Faith Leaders

Introduced the Week of the Big Game in New Orleans

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and Hall of Fame NFL Quarterback Dan Marino have announced a dynamic collaboration to advance mental health awareness, prevention, and access to resources for student-athletes, HBCU campuses, and faith leaders. The campaign will debut during the week leading up to the big game in New Orleans, leveraging high-profile NFL-sanctioned platforms including Athletes in Action's Super Bowl Breakfast, Taste of the NFL, and Radio Row appearances.

This initiative comes at a pivotal moment as mental health concerns rise, particularly among young adults and athletes. A recent NCAA Student-Athlete Well-Being Study found that mental health concerns were highest among demographic subgroups commonly displaying higher rates of mental distress, including student-athletes of color.

"NAMI's mission is to advocate for mental health, provide support, and ensure everyone—especially underserved communities—has equitable access to the resources they need," said Daniel H. Gillison Jr., CEO of NAMI. "As someone who grew up in a community where mental health often wasn't talked about, I know firsthand how critical it is to meet people where they are. This collaboration is like recruiting a star player—it strengthens our team and our ability to expand programs like NAMI on Campus, NAMI FaithNet, and NAMI Sharing Hope, ensuring we're reaching the communities that need us most."

The campaign will focus on three key audiences:

Expanding mental health resources and initiatives, like NAMI on Campus, to students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Faith Leaders: Empowering trusted community voices to combat stigma and connect individuals to care.

"Mental health challenges don't discriminate," said Dan Marino. "We're here to amplify the message that support and recovery are possible. This collaboration aims to uplift student-athletes and communities with trusted resources."

With a storied legacy of philanthropy, Dan Marino brings decades of experience through the Dan Marino Foundation, aligning his commitment to mental health awareness with NAMI's mission.

The collaboration will deliver tools, campus programs, and faith-based outreach to build resilience and promote well-being nationwide.

Campaign Highlights:

: A charitable event combining food, football, and philanthropy to benefit youth wellness initiatives. Radio Row: Interviews with key media outlets to highlight the partnership and discuss the urgent need for mental health resources.

Following the recent tragedy in New Orleans, NAMI stands in solidarity with the community and remains steadfast in its mission to support mental health and healing. Read NAMI's full statement here.

About NAMI

The National Alliance on Mental Illness is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for individuals and families affected by mental illness. Learn more at www.nami.org.

About The Dan Marino Foundation

Dan Marino, Hall of Fame NFL Quarterback, founded The Dan Marino Foundation in 1992 to improve the lives of individuals with autism and developmental disabilities. Learn more at www.danmarinofoundation.org.

About PPDG

NAMI has engaged the Professional Pipeline Development Group (PPDG) to oversee strategy and implementation, leveraging over a decade of experience with NFL platforms and initiatives.

https://ppdgllc.com/

