National Alliance Reintroduces Daniela Finch Memorial Scholarship for High-Net-Worth Insurance Professionals

AUSTIN, Texas, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research, a leading provider in insurance and risk management education, has collaborated with CIPC and MarketScout, a division of Novatae, to launch the Daniela Finch CPRM Memorial Scholarship. This initiative honors the late Daniela Finch, a trailblazer in the private client insurance sector and the former National Managing Director of Private Client Services at MarketScout. The scholarship aims to perpetuate Finch's legacy of passion and dedication to the field by supporting professionals in their educational pursuits within the industry.

"We commemorate Daniela's legacy and influence within our organization and the broader community through our partnership with The National Alliance. Her commitment to enhancing the private client sector via education and advocacy forged a lasting impression on both the CIPC and the Certified Personal Risk Management (CPRM) programs," said Richard Kerr, CIC, ARM, CEO, Novatae

Daniela Finch is remembered for her integrity, professionalism, and commitment to enhancing the private client insurance space through education, advocacy, and networking. Her contributions were pivotal in shaping the Certified Personal Risk Management (CPRM) program into a leading industry standard.

The Daniela Finch Memorial Scholarship provides coverage for one CPRM course registration, offering professionals the chance to advance their expertise in serving high-net-worth clients. Eligible candidates must be employed in the insurance industry, engaged in or aspiring to specialize in high-net-worth client services, and committed to ongoing professional development. While a passing grade in the relevant examination is not required, applicants should demonstrate a dedication to continuous learning.

Interested individuals can apply or nominate a candidate by visiting The National Alliance and completing an application form. For any inquiries, please contact [email protected]. The application window remains open until March 31, 2024, with the recipient to be announced at the 11th Annual CIPC Conference in May 2024. Scholarship awardees will be contacted by The National Alliance scholarship team with further details on course registration.

Established in 1969 and recognized as a premier resource for insurance education, The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research Academy is a 501(c)(3) organization offering comprehensive training, designations, and continuing education programs in risk management and insurance.

